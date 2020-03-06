Leverkusen and Eintracht reach DFB Pokal last four

AFP, BERLIN





Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Wednesday came from behind to defeat 10-man Union Berlin 3-1 at BayArena to advance to the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal.

Peter Bosz’s side are looking to win the competition for only the second time in the club’s history and join Bayern Munich and Saarbruecken in the last four.

Marcus Ingvartsen gave the visitors a 39th-minute lead, arriving at the back post in time to meet Marius Buelter’s cross and power a header into the bottom corner.

Union Berlin’s Christopher Lenz, right, kicks the ball past Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s Kerem Demirbay in their DFB Pokal quarter-final in Leverkusen, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

However, Union, who were DFB Pokal runners-up to Schalke 04 as a third-tier side in 2001, were dealt a massive blow 19 minutes from time as defender Christopher Lenz was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Leverkusen wasted little time in making Lenz pay, as Karim Bellarabi equalized just a minute later, drilling a low effort into the bottom corner after being played in on goal by Kai Havertz.

The hosts completed the comeback as Chile international Charles Aranguiz headed home Kerem Demirbay’s 86th-minute corner before Moussa Diaby added gloss to the scoreline in injury-time.

Later on Wednesday, Andre Silva and Daichi Kamada scored as Eintracht Frankfurt made the semi-finals with a 2-0 home win over Werder Bremen.

Portuguese striker Silva scored the opener deep into first-half extra-time from the penalty spot.

Japanese star Kamada tucked away the second goal on the hour, when he volleyed home a cross from Filip Kostic.

However, midfielder Kostic is to miss the semi-finals after being red-carded for a crunching foul on Omer Toprak in the final minute.

On Tuesday, holders Bayern Munich continued their bid for a treble of Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and UEFA Champions League titles by edging past Schalke 1-0, while Saarbruecken stunned top-flight Fortuna Duesseldorf on penalties to become the first fourth-division side to reach the semis.