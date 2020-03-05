Islanders’ Boychuk leaves after taking skate blade to face

Reuters

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk left Tuesday’s loss to Montreal in the third period after being struck near the eye by an opponent’s skate blade.

After the game, Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that there was no update on Boychuk.

“It’s pretty scary, obviously, around the eye area,” Trotz said. “He’s obviously being evaluated.”

Initial reports suggest that Boychuk avoided a serious injury to his eye.

Broadcaster and former NHL player Colby Cohen said on Twitter: “I’m told he has a bad cut, but his eyesight is okay.”

NBC Sports Boston reported that it appears Boychuk was cut on the eyelid, but not on the eyeball.

With about 11 minutes remaining, Boychuk was checking Montreal’s Artturi Lehkonen from behind, while both were in front of the Islanders’ goal crease, and Lehkonen fell forward.

As Lehkonen fell, his right skate came up behind him, and the heel of the skate blade hit the face of Boychuk, who was bent over slightly.

Boychuk immediately fell to the ice and clutched at his face in obvious pain.

After a moment, he quickly got up, skated off the ice and headed straight to the locker room with medical staffers.

“My skate hit him in the face,” Lehkonen told reporters afterward. “I really hope it didn’t hit him in the eye or anything like that — but it was scary for sure.”

“It’s a scary situation,” captain Anders Lee said. “You hate to see that happen. It happens quick.”

In Tuesday’s game, Brendan Gallagher scored to start a first-period flurry for visiting Montreal, which cruised past New York.

The Canadiens’ Jeff Petry and Charles Hudon also scored in the first period. Paul Byron scored in the second period, while Jordan Weal and Joel Armia added goals late in the third for Montreal, who have won two straight.

Canadiens goalie Carey Price made 20 saves.

Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock scored in the third period for the Islanders, who have lost four straight.

