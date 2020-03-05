LeVert’s career-high 51 carries Nets past Celtics

AFP, BOSTON

Caris LeVert on Tuesday delivered the performance of the night after exploding for a career-high 51 points as the Brooklyn Nets downed hosts the Boston Celtics 129-120 in overtime.

LeVert’s hot hand saw him drain 17-of-26 attempts from the field for a 65.4 percent shooting success rate, as the Celtics fell to 41-18 in the Eastern Conference.

The 25-year-old LeVert erupted after halftime with 37 points. His final tally also included every Nets point in overtime, when they blew away the Celtics 11-2.

LeVert’s virtuoso display could not have come at a better time for Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, who has been without newly signed Kevin Durant for the entire season and lost Kyrie Irving to season-ending surgery.

“I know not having those guys, obviously it’s not ideal, but we’ve also learned a lot about the team, learned a lot about our players,” Atkinson said. “You learn a lot through these struggles and the fight... I look at it positively — we’re learning a lot this season. Anyone who says we’re waiting for next year, I’m like: ‘No, we’re building for next year.’”

The Nets improved to 26-33 to stay on course for a playoff berth. They are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

In Los Angeles, Anthony Davis produced a devastating burst of scoring as the Lakers came from behind to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 120-107.

Davis led the Lakers scoring with 37 points at the Staples Center, after the hosts rallied from a slow start to finish as the clear winners.

The 76ers led by 13 points at one stage in the first quarter, but were reeled in by a relentless second-quarter onslaught from the Lakers.

Davis poured in 18 points in the second quarter alone, as the Lakers outscored the 76ers 37-19 to lead 65-54 at halftime.

The Lakers stretched the lead in the third quarter before closing out the win in the fourth, with LeBron James chipping in 22 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds.

The win leaves the Lakers 47-13, on the brink of clinching a playoff spot. They lead in the Western Conference.

“We were terrible in the first quarter,” Davis said. “We had to come back in the second quarter and get it going. We can’t afford to rely on the offense as a buyout for our defense.”

However, the Lakers are slowly building toward a playoff mindset, as the regular season enters the home stretch, Davis said.

“We’re close. We’re not too far off,” he said. “There’s still stuff for us to get better at.”

Also on Tuesday, it was:

‧ Clippers 109, Thunder 94

‧ Timberwolves 139, Pelicans 134

‧ Spurs 104, Hornets 103

‧ Raptors 123, Suns 114

‧ Warriors 116, Nuggets 110

‧ Kings 133, Wizards 126