SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TOKYO OLYMPICS

Qualifier in Taiwan delayed

Baseball’s final qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympic Games has been postponed from April to June because of concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. The World Baseball Softball Conference on Monday announced that the qualification event scheduled for Taiwan’s Taichung and Douliou from April 1 to 5 has been postponed to June 17 to 21 because of “player, personnel and spectator health and safety measures against the spread of the coronavirus.” The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 24, with baseball competition set to be played in Fukushima and Yokohama from July 29 to Aug. 8. The second and third-place teams from the Americas qualifying tournament in Arizona from March 22 to 26 would advance to the final qualifying tournament in Taiwan, joining a field that is to include Taiwan, Australia, China and the Netherlands.

CRICKET

Injured Perry out of Cup

Defending champions Australia yesterday experienced a major blow ahead of the knockout stage of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup when all-rounder Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. The twice International Cricket Council women’s Cricketer of the Year hobbled off the field in tears after suffering a right-hamstring injury during Monday’s four-run victory over New Zealand that sealed a place in the semi-finals for the hosts. “We’re confident that we have enough depth in the squad to cover her batting and bowling, and know whoever gets an opportunity will make a strong contribution,” coach Matthew Mott said. The final takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

NBA

No fan high-fives: league

Players should fist-bump with fans instead of high-fiving them and avoid taking items to autograph, the league told teams in a memo listing short-term recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19. “The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly,” the league told its 30 teams in the memo. “The NBA and the Players Association will continue to work with leading experts and team physicians to provide up-to-date information and recommended practices that should be followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

NBA

Crash images destroyed

The Los Angeles County sheriff on Monday acknowledged that he ordered eight deputies to delete graphic photographs of the site of the helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and eight others. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told NBC News that he was concerned the photographs would get shared and gain public distribution. “We identified the deputies involved. They came to the station on their own and admitted they had taken them, and they deleted them... We’ve communicated in no uncertain terms that the behavior is inexcusable. I mean, people are grieving for the loss of their loved ones.” Among those who had the photographs was a trainee deputy, who was reportedly overheard at a bar discussing the pictures, which led to the sheriff department’s knowledge of their existence, Villanueva said.