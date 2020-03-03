Leipzig held by Leverkusen

AFP, BERLIN

RB Leipzig on Sunday lost ground on leaders Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga after battling to a 1-1 draw at home to a Kai Havertz-inspired Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Leipzig are three points behind Bayern in second, with Borussia Dortmund one point further back.

Leipzig’s defense held firm at the start of the match amid wave after wave of attack led by Havertz, who eventually cut the ball back from the right flank for Leon Bailey to opening the scoring in the 30th minute.

It was the first time Leipzig — who went into the match with the stingiest defense in the Bundesliga — had conceded a goal in five games.

However, the hosts struck back immediately, with AS Roma loanee Patrick Schick heading in a lofted free-kick from Christopher Nkunku to make it 1-1 in the 32nd minute.

The goal, Schick’s third in five games, survived a check for handball by the video assistant referee.

Leverkusen striker Lucas Alario had a chance to make it 2-1 in the dying stages of the first half when he broke and found himself one-on-one with Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, but hit his effort directly at the Hungarian.

The hosts started the second half the better of the two teams, but were unable to capitalize on the creativity of Emil Forsberg, with talisman Timo Werner hooked in the 71st minute after having an off day.

Havertz, who had one final chance to snare all three points for Leverkusen in the 75th minute, but was unable to control the ball with the goal beckoning, said he was disappointed not to get the win.

“When you look at the run of the match, it could have also been three points,” Havertz said. “In the first half, we weren’t clinical enough in front of goal, but we had a good match overall.”

Earlier, Wout Weghorst’s late header helped VfL Wolfsburg claw themselves back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw at Union Berlin amid more protests against the German soccer association (DFB) and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim benefactor Dietmar Hopp.

In a dour first half punctuated by wind, heavy rain and fan protests, Union went 1-0 up in the 41st minute through Sebastian Andersson, who headed in a superb set-piece from Christopher Trimmel.

The match was then suspended for more than 10 minutes when Union Berlin’s hardcore ultras unfurled banners critical of the DFB, as well as several targeting billionaire Hopp.

Union players pleaded with home fans to remove the banners as the first half fizzled out.

They then came out for the second half with a bang, defender Marvin Friedrich heading in another set-piece from Trimmel to score his first Bundesliga goal.

However, Wolfsburg did not take long to hit back, with Yannick Gerhardt taking advantage of some sloppy defending to head the ball in.

With the clock winding down, Weghorst latched onto a cross from Joao Victor in the 81st minute to equalize.

Union coach Urs Fischer said not only were the banners inappropriate, but they interfered with his side’s ability to get the job done.

“I understand you want to show your opinion, but it should be with decency and respect. I didn’t see that in these banners,” Fischer said. “It was very uncomfortable for my boys — such an interruption can completely steer a game in the wrong direction. In my view, these banners were completely unnecessary.”