Auckland Blues end Stormers’ unbeaten run

AP, CAPE TOWN

The Auckland Blues stunned the South Africa-based Stormers 33-14 on Saturday to end the last unbeaten start this season in Super Rugby.

The Blues raced to a 20-0 lead midway through the first half in Cape Town and led 27-14 at halftime through a double by winger Joe Marchant and one try by flanker Dalton Papali’i.

Flyhalf Otere Black kicked two second-half penalties to complete an 18-point game from him and the Stormers were outplayed for their first loss in five games.

The Stormers, who have never won the Super Rugby title, still lead the overall standings, but the South Africa-based Sharks are just a point behind, the Jaguares two behind after the Argentina-based side’s 39-24 win over the South Africa-based Bulls.

The Stormers were matched up front for the first time this year and that set the tone for the surprise.

No. 8 Juarno Augustus and wing Sergeal Petersen threatened a comeback for the Stormers late in the first half with their tries to close it to 20-14, but Marchant sped in for his second before the end of the half and the incisive Blues pulled away again.