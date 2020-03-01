Golden Knights down Sabres 4-2 for eight straight

Reuters

Robin Lehner on Friday made 32 saves in his Las Vegas debut, while Reilly Smith scored two goals, as the Golden Knights tied a franchise record of eight consecutive wins with their 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy also scored goals for the Golden Knights, who won theirseventh straight home game.

The Knights, who increased their Pacific Division lead to six points, matched their record eight-game win streak set from Dec. 14, 2017, to Jan. 2, 2018.

Lehner, obtained at the trade deadline on Monday from Chicago, allowed a goal on the first shot that he faced before stopping the next 30 in a row against the team that he played on from 2015-2018.

Dominik Kahun and Jeff Skinner scored goals for the Sabres, as goalie Carter Hutton finished with 24 saves.

The Sabres took a 1-0 lead 2 minutes, 16 seconds into the first period when Kahun, playing on his first shift for Buffalo after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, ripped a shot from the slot into the top left corner of the goal.

The score was set up by Jimmy Vesey, who intercepted a pass from Zach Whitecloud in the Vegas zone and then fed Marcus Johansson, who set up Kahun with a drop pass in the slot.

The Golden Knights tied it midway through the period when Nick Cousins found a wide-open Roy driving down the slot. Roy then deked Hutton and slid a forehand shot under his left pad.

Karlsson gave Vegas a 2-1 lead early in the third period. He took a pass from Max Pacioretty, while crossing in front of the crease, and then beat Hutton with a backhand shot on his blocker side.

Smith followed with his career-high 26th goal just 2:19 later, when he skated in from the right wing behind the net and put in a wrap-around shot inside the left post.

Hutton was pulled for an extra attacker with 3:05 remaining and Smith sealed the win with an empty-netter with 1:49 to go.

Skinner ended the scoring with 11.8 seconds left when he banked in a shot off Lehner’s back.

Also on Friday, it was:

‧ Flyers 5, Rangers 2

‧ Avalanche 3, Hurricanes 2

‧ Ducks 3, Penguins 2

‧ Wild 5, Blue Jackets 0