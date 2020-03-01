Bucks give Thunder a ‘butt-whooping’

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday scored 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks won their third game of the season by 40 or more points with a 133-86 demolition of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Antetokounmpo added 13 rebounds and six assists while playing just 27 minutes for the Bucks, who won their fifth straight game since the All-Star break.

“It feels good. It feels good seeing other guys going out there, playing hard and being up 40 points, sitting on the bench, relaxing, having fun,” Antetokounmpo said. “Everyone is smiling. Games like these are always the best games.”

The 47-point win narrowly missed being the biggest margin in the league this season, but the Bucks tied the NBA record for most 40-plus wins in a season with three.

In November last year, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Atlanta Hawks by 49 points.

Milwaukee used a five-minute stretch in the second quarter to seize control of the game, going on a 24-2 run. The Bucks led 46-43 before the run.

They drained a season high 21 three-pointers in the win. Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton each nailed four from behind the arc.

The Bucks dominated on the glass as well, out-rebounding the Thunder 66-36.

Chris Paul, who scored 18 points for the Thunder, called the match-up “an old-fashioned butt-whooping.”

Also on Friday, it was:

‧ Clippers 132, Nuggets 103

‧ Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 104

‧ Heat 126, Mavericks 118

‧ Magic 136, Timberwolves 125

‧ Kings 104, Grizzlies 101

‧ Jazz 129, Wizards 119

‧ Hawks 141, Nets 118

‧ Hornets 99, Raptors 96

‧ Pistons 113, Suns 111