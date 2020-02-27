SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

Liu Chih-jung quarantined

The Boston Red Sox last week quarantined prospect Liu Chih-jung in his Florida hotel room as soon as he arrived from Taiwan due to concerns about COVID-19, the Boston Globe reported on Tuesday. The 20-year-old right-handed pitcher, who was signed by the Red Sox in October last year and had arrived to begin spring training with the team, was quarantined out of “an overabundance of caution,” the newspaper quoted the Red Sox as saying in a statement. He is expected to join up with the Major League Baseball team this weekend. A representative for the team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Volvo Golf Open postponed

The China Golf Association has postponed the yearly Volvo Golf Open, Xinhua news agency said yesterday. The event, scheduled to be held from April 20 to April 26 in Shenzhen, would not take place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Xinhua said. The report did not provide details on to when the event would be rescheduled.

Brescia fined for virus chant

Italian club Brescia have been fined 10,000 euros (US$10,881) after fans chanted “Napoli coronavirus” at supporters of their league rivals, Serie A announced on Tuesday. The Italian league’s disciplinary commission fined the northerners for “vulgar, insulting and repeated chants from its supporters against those of the opposing team” in a match on Friday last week, which SSC Napoli won 2-1. Brescia’s hardcore “ultra” fans apologized in a statement. “We realize that we have made a mistake since our country is facing the possible development of this disease and we apologize to the Italian families involved,” it read.

Alonso to race at Indy 500

Fernando Alonso is to race for Arrow McLaren SP at this year’s Indianapolis 500, where the Spaniard will try to complete motor sport’s “Triple Crown,” the team announced on Tuesday. Alonso is hoping to become only the second driver after Britain’s Graham Hill to complete the so-called “Triple Crown of Motorsport,” having already secured wins at the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. “I am a racer and the Indy 500 is the greatest race in the world. I love the incredible fans who make it so special for all of us drivers and make me want to come back,” 38-year-old Alonso said in a news release. “I have maximum respect for this race and everyone who competes in it, and all I want to do is race against them and give my best, as always.” Alonso made his debut at the famous oval circuit in 2017 when he led for 27 laps, but finished a frustrating 24th after suffering a blown engine with 21 laps to go. The two-time Formula One champion did not return for the 2018 edition and last year failed to qualify. At Indianapolis, he is to guide his new team’s two young full-time drivers, American Oliver Askew and Mexico’s Pato O’Ward. “It was important for me to explore my options for this race, but Arrow McLaren SP has always been at the top,” Alonso said. “I have a special relationship with McLaren; we’ve been through a lot together and that creates a bond, a loyalty that is strong.”