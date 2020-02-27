Virus Outbreak: Japanese leader urges reduction of sports events

Reuters, TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday called for sports and cultural events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks as Japan battles to stem a COVID-19 contagion amid mounting concerns that the Tokyo Olympics could be canceled.

Abe’s call came after a Tokyo baseball team said that it would play games in an empty stadium this weekend, while two businesses in central Tokyo reported confirmed cases of infection one day after the government had urged companies to encourage staff to work from home or stagger commutes.

“Taking into account that the next one to two weeks are extremely important in stopping the spread of infection, the government considers there to be a large risk of transmission at sports, cultural events and large gatherings of people,” Abe said.

The Yomiuri Giants said that they would stage pre-season baseball games versus cross-town rivals the Yakult Swallows at the Tokyo Dome, but with no fans in the building.

Located in the central Bunkyo ward, the stadium can seat more than 40,000 spectators.

The growing shadow over the Olympics came as Dentsu Group, an advertising giant deeply involved in the Games, told employees to work from home after a confirmed coronavirus case at its central Tokyo headquarters.

In another confirmed case, property developer Mitsubishi Estate said that one of its skyscrapers in the Marunouchi business district had been visited by a person with the virus.

Japan’s government has shifted strategy in fighting the contagion, seeking to slow its expansion and minimize the number of deaths rather than stopping it completely, now seen as impossible.

Earlier yesterday, Japanese Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Seiko Hashimoto sought to quell fears that the Tokyo Games could be canceled.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound on Tuesday said that the Games would more likely be canceled than postponed or moved should the virus threat enforce any change in schedule, the Associated Press reported, with a decision necessary by May.

“The IOC is preparing for the Tokyo Games as scheduled,” Hashimoto told the Diet when asked about Pound’s comment. “We will continue our preparations so that the IOC can make sound decisions.”

In a briefing with reporters, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that he had been told by the IOC that Pound’s comment that any cancelation decision would be made in May was not the committee’s official stance.

Officials have consistently denied that the Olympics would be postponed or canceled, but Tokyo has been forced to postpone training for volunteers, with large-scale gatherings like next month’s Tokyo Marathon already voluntarily curtailed or halted altogether.

The IOC does have something that could cushion the blow in case of cancelation: a US$897 million reserve fund to help finance global sports.

The fund was established as a backstop for international sports federations that rely on the committee to balance their budgets, said Pound, the IOC’s longest-serving member.

That is not soccer or basketball, but smaller sports like judo, volleyball and water polo.

Part of the IOC’s broader risk management strategy, the fund was established in 2001 with US$105 million. It had grown to US$422 million by 2008.

“It’s a significant number, and would keep all the balls in the air if we actually missed a Games,” Pound said in an interview.