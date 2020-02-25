England will improve against Wales: Jones

AFP, TWICKENHAM, England

England coach Eddie Jones forecast his side would be “10 percent better” against Wales after ending Ireland’s bid for a Grand Slam with a 24-12 win in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Sunday.

Jones’ men were a commanding 17-0 ahead at halftime thanks to tries from flyhalf George Ford and fullback Elliot Daly.

Those scores were converted by captain Owen Farrell — the son of Ireland head coach Andy Farrell — with the center also adding a penalty in what was arguably England’s best 40 minutes since their World Cup semi-final victory over New Zealand last year.

“We played with a lot of control, we read the conditions well, read the referee well, and at halftime if it was a cricket game, we could have declared,” Jones said.

England lost their tournament opener away to France, the only side that can now complete a Grand Slam, in what was their first match since being beaten by South Africa in the World Cup final.

The victory, which saw England replacement Luke Cowan-Dickie score a second-half try in between scores from Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw and Andrew Porter, revived the hosts’ title hopes.

England welcome reigning champions Wales, smarting from a 27-23 defeat by France in Cardiff, to Twickenham when the Championship resumes on March 7.

“We took another step up today and we’ll take another step up when we play Wales,” Jones said. “We know every time England play Wales it’s the biggest game there’s ever been, so I don’t expect next Saturday week to be any different.”

Wales are now being coached by Wayne Pivac, who succeeded Warren Gatland after his fellow New Zealander stood down last year.

“They are playing a bit differently, dangerous with the ball … so we will have a closer look at them,” Jones said.