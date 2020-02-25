LeBron James’ jumper leads Lakers past Celtics

AP, LOS ANGELES

Although LeBron James is still relatively new to the Los Angeles Lakers’ rivalry with the Boston Celtics, he relishes the chance to participate in the history and passion behind the series.

When James on Sunday had the chance to make another significant mark in this chapter of NBA history, he stepped back and did it with pleasure.

James scored 29 points and put the Lakers ahead on a jumper with 30 seconds to play as Los Angeles split their season series with Boston with a 114-112 victory.

James also had nine assists and eight rebounds in another superb all-around game.

He missed a tying free throw moments before he coolly nailed the turnaround shot over Jayson Tatum to put the Lakers ahead to stay in their fifth straight win.

“I had been setting him up all night with the back-down to the drop step to the baseline,” James said. “I figured he would sit on it, thinking I would try it again, so I just went to my back-down, gave a little dream shake to the baseline, and was able to open up the middle and get my fadeaway.”

When Tatum was called for an offensive foul in the final second, the Lakers could celebrate another memorable meeting between two clubs with 33 NBA titles between them.

James put up a triple-double when the Lakers won in Boston last season in his first taste of the rivalry, but Los Angeles had lost his ensuing two meetings with the Celtics.

“It’s just special to be part of this rivalry,” James said.

“That’s a great atmosphere,” said Boston’s Jaylen Brown, who scored 20 points. “It don’t get too much better than that. To be honest, I had a great time. Even though we lost, it was fun being out there competing at the highest level and it makes you thirsty for the post-season.”

Anthony Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, who took a 32-point blowout loss in Boston last month. The Celtics had won 12 of 14 starting with that dominant win.

Tatum scored just six points in the final 18 minutes, with Caldwell-Pope doing much of the defensive work.

“It was a step in the right direction,” Tatum said of his performance against James and Davis. “I definitely looked up to those guys and know how great they are individually, so just trying to earn the respect of the guys I look up to.”

Elsewhere, the Raptors pummeled the Pacers 127-81, the Thunder spanked the Spurs 131-103, the Nuggets tamed the Timberwolves 128-116, the Bulls beat the Wizards 126-117, the Pelicans outfought the Warriors 115-101 and the Trail Blazers pipped the Pistons 107-104.