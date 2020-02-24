SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY UNION

Stormers on winning streak

The Stormers remain the only unbeaten side in Super Rugby after beating the Jaguares 17-7 on Saturday. The Stormers made it four wins out of four, but labored to a 3-0 halftime lead at Newlands in Cape Town before scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies pounced on a stray pass and ran about 60m for the first try, followed soon after by a score for Ruhan Nel. Yet they still had to a weather a strong comeback by the South Americans, whose hopes of an upset result were let down by an endless stream of infringements and mistakes.

RUGBY UNION

France survive Cardiff ‘hell’

France coach Fabien Galthie hailed his youthful team for having survived the “hell” of Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday to notch up a 27-23 victory over Wales and keep their Six Nations Grand Slam dream alive. France raced out to a 17-9 halftime lead at the closed-roof stadium thanks to tries from Anthony Bouthier, Paul Willemse and Romain Ntamack. Wales fired back in the second period with a Dillon Lewis try, but a doughty French defense held firm, and Ntamack intercepted a try to seal the first win for Les Bleus in the Welsh capital since 2010. “The players produced a superb match. They played ‘THE’ game,” Galthie said. “We’re very happy to be able to share these moments, between ourselves, but also with everyone who loves rugby... To be here is hell, but it’s magic and that’s what we’re looking for.” Meanwhile, Scotland got their first win of this year’s Six Nations with a 17-0 win in Rome that looks set to condemn Italy to another wooden spoon.

ICE HOCKEY

Zamboni driver helps win

Emergency goaltender David Ayres became the oldest netminder to win an NHL game on his debut on Saturday night after the Zamboni driver stopped eight shots in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 42-year-old Canadian, whose full-time job is operating the ice-cleaning machine for the Toronto Marlies, entered the contest after the visiting Hurricanes lost two goalies to injury. “I had the time of my life out there,” Ayres said. “Someone came in the room and said to get ready. I was a little shocked but I loved it,” Ayres said.

BASEBALL

Astros hecklers lose out

Fans hoping to heckle the sign-stealing Houston Astros at their spring opener on Saturday night were met with quite the coincidence. They got their signs stolen. The exhibition opener against the Washington Nationals was the Astros’ first spring training game since their sign-stealing scandal rocked baseball. Two men in Nationals gear sitting behind the Astros dugout briefly held up crudely drawn signs just before the first pitch. One read: “You see my hate?” in large block letters, and another said: “Houston” with an asterisk below it, suggesting that the Astros’ 2017 World Series title should be permanently blemished. A woman who worked for the ballpark quickly approached and took them. Matthew Silliman, who held one of the signs, said he drove to the game from Tampa Bay and said that he had been waiting to let the Astros know what he thought of them. “I’m a big Nats fan and it’s wrong,” he said. “They’re cheaters.”