Bangladesh dominate Zim on day two

AFP, DHAKA

Najmul Hossain and skipper Mominul Haque hit half-centuries as Bangladesh replied strongly to Zimbabwe in their one-off Test in Dhaka yesterday.

Najmul made 71 off 139 balls, while Mominul was unbeaten on 79 as Bangladesh reached 240-3 at stumps on the second day, trailing Zimbabwe by 25 runs in the first innings.

Pace bowler Abu Jayed earlier finished with a career-best 4-71, as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 265 in the opening session, after the visitors resumed on 228-6.

Najmul, who struck seven fours in his fluent innings, led Bangladesh’s initial batting charge after Victor Nyauchi removed opener Saif Hasan for eight to give Zimbabwe an early breakthrough.

He was involved in partnerships of 78 and 76 runs with Tamim Iqbal and Mominul on his way to a maiden Test 50 in only his fourth match.

Tamim made 41 runs before he edged Donald Tiripano to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva.

Debutant Charlton Tshuma dismissed Najmul for his maiden Test wicket as Chakabva claimed a third catch behind the stumps.

Mominul, who hit nine fours, and Mushfiqur saw off the day without further damage as they shared 68 runs in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand.

Mushfiqur, who returned to the side after skipping the previous Test against Pakistan, remained unbeaten on 32.

Zimbabwe earlier added 37 runs to their overnight score before Jayed and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam wrapped up their innings.