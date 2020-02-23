Boston Bruins secure Ondrej Kase by releasing David Backes from ‘purgatory’

AP

David Backes no longer has to worry whether he will get another shot at playing in the NHL.

The 35-year-old forward was freed from what Backes referred to as “purgatory” on Friday, when the Boston Bruins traded him to the Anaheim Ducks.

In freeing up most of Backes’ significant salary-cap hit, Boston also gave up a first-round draft pick and defensive prospect Axel Andersson to acquire forward Ondrej Kase.

The deal was completed three days before the NHL’s trade deadline and marked the end of a monthlong stretch of uncertainty for Backes, which began with him declining to report to AHL Providence after being waived by the Bruins.

“It’s been a roller-coaster of: ‘Am I just going to be dying a slow death here or is this something where I’m going to get another opportunity,’” Backes said during a conference call. “I was praying, actually praying, to get an opportunity where I could reassert myself and show that I still belong in the NHL.”

Backes has not played since logging 8 minutes and 30 seconds of ice time in Boston’s 5-4 win over Winnipeg on Jan. 9.

He has been off the ice for three weeks as part of an agreement he and Bruins reached to allow Backes to not have to report to the minors.

He said he expects to take a week to get back into playing shape, and added: “I’m hoping to expedite that with that new energy I’ve got, the fire that I feel that’s lit throughout my whole being.”

A combination of injuries and being a healthy scratch led to Backes playing in just 16 games this season, scoring one goal and adding two assists. That is a considerable drop for a player who has topped 20 goals in six of his previous 13 seasons, the first 10 with the St Louis Blues.

Backes is in the fourth year of a five-year, US$30 million deal he signed with Boston in free agency. Boston agreed to pick up 25 percent of the contract as part of the trade.

Backes is now focused on helping the Ducks.

“I’m coming at this with a full heart and ready to conquer and give everything I’ve got to each situation,” he said.

“I don’t know what the last chapter will be. Hopefully, it’s on my own terms and a glorious moment in Anaheim,” Backes said. “But it may not be, and I’m ready for that, too, but I’m grateful to have another opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Brad Marchand got the game-winner as the Bruins rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Friday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Calgary jumped to a 3-1 lead through the first 3:23, but the Bruins became just the seventh team in NHL history — regular season and postseason — to win despite allowing three goals in the first 4 minutes of a game.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Oilers 3, Wild 5,

‧ Hurricanes 2, Rangers 5,

‧ Dallas Stars 1, Blues 5,

‧ Ducks 0, Avalanche 1,

‧ Islanders 4, Red Wings 1

‧ Blackhawks 2, Predators 1