SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Brees aims to keep playing

Quarterback Drew Brees on Tuesday said that he intends to play for the New Orleans Saints again next season. The 41-year-old announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post. “My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it,” Brees wrote. “Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it.” Brees missed five games with a throwing-hand injury that required surgery, but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees’ 74.3 percent completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4 percent. He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career. Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416 and touchdowns with 547. Brees’ contract situation remains unclear. His last contract voids automatically at the end of the current league year, which concludes on March 18.

MOTORSPORT

Newman awake after crash

Driver Ryan Newman is awake and able to speak after a horrifying last-lap crash at Monday’s Daytona 500 resulted in him being rushed to a nearby hospital in a serious condition, his racing team said on Tuesday. “Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida,” Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement on social media. “He is awake and speaking with family and doctors.” After competitor Ryan Blaney tapped the 42-year-old’s car from behind during the NASCAR race, Newman’s vehicle careened into a wall, flipped into the air and was hit by another car on the driver’s side. Newman, who won the Daytona 500 in 2008, was immediately transported to a hospital following the incident, which stunned onlookers and fans.

SOCCER

Below-belt bite leads to ban

An amateur player was suspended for five years in a local league in eastern France for biting one of his opponents below the belt during a post-match fight. The incident occurred after a second-division game between Terville and Soetrich on Nov. 17 last year. Local media reported that after one player from each side started fighting, another Terville player joined in, apparently trying to separate them. The Soetrich player responded by biting the peacemaker’s penis. The victim required about 10 stitches and had to take four days off from work. “The events took place after the match, in the stadium car park. There was an altercation, an escalation and things got worse,” said Emmanuel Saling of the Mosellan soccer district, adding that the blame was “more or less shared.” Saling said that because the “case was quite original,” the disciplinary committee had called an expert witness before deciding to suspend the Soetrich player for five years. The injured Terville player was suspended for six months. “It’s quite rare to have sanctions of several years, there are less than 10 per year,” Saling said. “The case was a bit saucy, but ... there must have been some nasty tension, so the smiles on the disciplinary committee quickly faded.”