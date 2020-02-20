NHL-worst Red Wings beat Canadiens, sweep season

AP, DETROIT, Michigan

The Detroit Red Wings can only wish they played Montreal more than just four times this season.

Andreas Athanasiou on Tuesday night scored his second goal with 5 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in regulation to cap Detroit’s three-goal third period, helping the Red Wings rally to beat the Canadiens 4-3 to sweep the season series.

“Feels good to beat them four times,” veteran Red Wings center Dylan Larkin said. “They’ve got a good goalie, a good team. That’s a team that the last couple of years beat us pretty bad.”

Detroit have earned four of their NHL-low 15 victories against the Canadiens.

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier did not give up a goal in the third period and finished with 19 saves.

Carey Price had 21 saves for the Canadiens, who have lost five straight for the third time this season.

Nate Thompson and Jeff Petry scored to give Montreal a 2-0 lead in the first, and Nick Suzuki’s goal put them ahead 3-1 after two periods.

Detroit’s Robby Fabbri had a goal in the first period and teammate Mike Green scored an equalizing goal midway through the third period for his 500th career point. The veteran defenseman scored on a shot that fluttered past Price.

“With Carey, he probably knew where I was going,” Green said. “Good thing I flubbed it. I’ll take it.”

Athanasiou scored his first goal early in the third and followed up later in the period with the winner, giving him 10 goals in 45 games.

The performance perhaps increased his trade value for a rebuilding team that might deal the speedy, 25-year-old forward for draft picks or prospects by the deadline on Monday next week.

Montreal had chances to avoid getting swept by a team that has by far been the league’s worst this season and failed.

The Canadiens failed to take advantage of a power play late in the third period and their comeback chances took a hit when Joel Armia was called for roughing with 2 minutes, 44 seconds left.

“I can’t put my skates on and play for them,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said. “We need them to play 60 minutes.”

