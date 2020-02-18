Porto’s Mali striker Marega walks off after racist abuse

Reuters

Porto striker Moussa Marega on Sunday left the pitch in protest after being subjected to racist insults during his side’s 2-1 win away to Vitoria SC in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The Mali forward, 28, scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 60th minute and celebrated by pointing to his skin in response to a section of the home fans who had targeted him throughout the match.

He was shown a yellow card for the reaction and after the abuse continued he tried to leave the pitch, pointing his thumbs down to the crowd, but was restrained by his teammates for a number of minutes.

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao was eventually forced to substitute Marega in the 72nd minute.

“We are completely indignant,” Conceicao told reporters.

“They insulted Marega since the warm-up. We are all a family here, regardless of our nationality, skin color, height or the color of our hair and we all deserve respect. What happened here is outrageous,” he said. “I know the fans here are very passionate about their club and many fans are not represented by some of the people who were in the crowd today.”

Marega later posted a message on Instagram calling the supporters who targeted him “idiots” and also criticizing referee Luis Godinho.

“I’d also like to show my thanks to the referee who did not defend me and who gave me a yellow card for defending the color of my skin. I hope I never meet you on a football pitch ever again. You are a disgrace,” he wrote.

Liga Portugal condemned the chants.

“Liga Portugal does not agree and never will with acts of racism, xenophobia or intolerance that jeopardize the dignity of footballers or any human beings,” it said in a statement. “Liga Portugal will do everything to ensure that this episode and all other racist incidents do not go unpunished.”

“Marega was fed up and left the pitch, and Porto was forced to make a substitution due to racism,” Porto director of communications Francisco Marques wrote on Twitter.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported that no Porto player spoke to the media after the game in solidarity with Marega.

Vitoria coach Ivo Vieira said that he did not want to comment on the incident as he was not certain what had happened.

“I prefer not to speak about a situation without being aware of all the facts, but if the player was provoked, then he should not have been,” Vieira said.