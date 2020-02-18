Kawhi Leonard shines in Team LeBron victory

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Kawhi Leonard on Sunday stole the show on the floor and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson took center stage in an emotional ceremony on a night the NBA paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Chicago’s favorite son Anthony Davis sank one of two free throws to cap a thrilling fourth quarter and lift Team LeBron to a 157-155 win over Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game.

Leonard finished with 30 points and seven rebounds, and was awarded the Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

The trophy was named after the former Los Angeles Laker, who perished along with one of his daughters and seven others in a helicopter crash three weeks ago.

“I want to thank Kobe for everything he has done for me, all the long talks and workouts. Thank you,” said Leonard, who grew up in Riverside, California.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead Team Giannis, who kept the game close right up until the nail-biting finish.

“The guys were taking charges and running back playing defense,” said Leonard of the highly competitive All-Star Game, which contrasted sharply with Friday’s benign Rising Stars game that deteriorated into a slam-dunk contest.

With the score 156-155, and the winner the first to get to 157 points, Davis went to the line for two shots after being fouled by Kyle Lowry.

“I told my teammates I was going to go to miss the first one and put more pressure on myself to knock down the second one,” Davis said.

That is exactly what he did to put a perfect ending on the night which began with Johnson making an emotional speech honoring Bryant in front of a crowd of 20,900 at the United Center in Chicago.

“We’ll never see another basketball player quite like Kobe,” Johnson said. “Scoring 81 points in one game, scoring 60 points in his last game and then winning five NBA championships.”

James made his 16th All-Star start, breaking a tie with Bryant for the most ever. Bryant holds the record for most All-Star MVP awards with four.

“His legacy is living on every single day with us,” James said of Bryant.