Taiwan’s Jason Jung falls in semi-final in New York

AP, UNIONDALE, New York

Andreas Seppi defeated Jason Jung 6-3, 6-2 at the New York Open on Saturday to end the title hopes of the US-born Taiwanese player.

Jung eliminated Kevin Anderson and No. 3 seed Reilly Opelka, the tournament’s two champions, to make his first career semi-final after qualifying just to make the main draw.

However, his run ended against the steady Seppi, who has won three titles, but had gone nearly four years without getting back to a final until falling last year in Sydney.

Jung thanked his supporters in a video he posted to Facebook yesterday.

“It didn’t go my way today, but super happy with the result and hopefully [I] can continue to carry this into the future,” Jung said in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) and English. “Thanks a lot for everyone [for] supporting me.”

Seppi said he was playing well.

“Tomorrow [yesterday] is one more final, another chance,” Seppi said. “Hopefully [I] can play some good tennis again.”

Seppi was to play Kyle Edmund, who powered into his first ATP final since 2018 by beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-4 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The No. 8 seed broke Kecmanovic’s serve on his first two attempts en route to a 5-0 lead in the first set, then won the final nine points after trailing 4-3 in the second.

“Just my resilience I think in the end proved a little too much,” Edmund said.

He was looking for his second career title.

Edmund reached his lone Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open in 2018 and won his only title near the end of that season in Antwerp, Belgium.

Additional reporting by staff writer