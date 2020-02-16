Alexandar Georgiev logs 36 saves for NY Rangers

AP, COLUMBUS, Ohio

Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Alexandar Georgiev had 36 saves as the New York Rangers topped the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Friday.

Kreider scored on a wrist shot from the slot with 3 minutes, 12 seconds left in the game, just 2 seconds after a Rangers’ power play ended and Columbus’ Jakob Lilja was rushing out of the box. Ryan Strome added an empty-netter with 1:11 remaining.

Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Rangers, who have won four straight and are 7-2 in their past nine games. They swept a back-to-back, beating Minnesota in a shootout on Thursday. Friday’s win put them within seven points of wild-card teams Columbus and Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.

Oliver Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 19th goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves for injury-ravaged Columbus, who are winless in their past four games (0-2-2) on the heels of a 10-game points streak.

New York scored off a face-off just 22 seconds into the game when Buchnevich redirected a Jacob Trouba shot from the point high past Merzlikin’s glove.

After a sustained attack in the second period in which Columbus outshot New York 22-7, the Blue Jackets were rewarded with some luck. Bjorkstrand tied the game when he took a blind, backhanded swipe at a loose puck and beat Georgiev late in the second.

Columbus’ Boone Jenner hit the post on a short-handed breakaway with 4:44 left before Kreider scored the winner.

Elsewhere, Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian was suspended for seven games by the NHL for kicking an opponent in the chest.

Kassian swung his right leg and kicked Tampa Bay forward Erik Cernak in the chest during a game on Thursday. He was offered an in-person hearing that allowed the department of player safety to suspend him more than seven games and waived that chance.

Late in the first period, Kassian and Cernak were tangled up on the ice after being knocked over by Edmonton’s Josh Archibald. Kassian looked directly at Cernak before kicking him and getting up.

The league said it agreed with Kassian that he was trying to disentangle himself, but said the kick was in no way justified. The Oilers argued that Kassian’s kick was not forceful, but the league contends that it was different from a hit, and any intentional or careless kicking with a skate blade would not be tolerated.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Penguins 4, Canadiens 1

‧ Jets 2, Sharks 3

‧ Hurricanes 5, Devils 2