Astros berated over scam, ‘fake apology’

AP

National League most valuable player (MVP) Cody Bellinger called out Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros for swiping their trophies and said he suspected that they kept scheming last season, too.

“One hundred percent,” the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger said. “I don’t know why they would stop.”

All Star pitcher Trevor Bauer went even further.

“I’m not going to let them forget the fact that they are hypocrites, they are cheaters, they’ve stolen from a lot of other people and the game itself,” Bauer told reporters at a Cincinnati Reds spring training camp in Goodyear, Arizona.

The fallout from the Astros’ sign-stealing scam continued on Friday, a day after Houston owner Jim Crane was widely criticized for an apology that rang hollow to many.

“They cheated. They were found guilty of it, and I haven’t heard it yet,” said Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, whose team beat Houston in Game 7 of the World Series last year.

“The thing that pains me the most is it puts a black cloud over the sport that I love and that’s not right. The commissioner did an investigation and found that they cheated in 2017 and 2018. Somebody’s got to say the words over there: ‘cheated,’ and that’s important to me,” Rizzo said.

New Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood had another message for the Astros: Look out.

There has been speculation that Houston hitters might face on-field retaliation from opposing pitchers.

“You’d be hard-pressed to say no. I mean, they messed with a lot of guys’ lives, but it wouldn’t surprise me if something like that happened, just to be honest,” he said.

“It’s funny, because I’m pretty sure it probably will happen. Somebody will take it into their own hands, and they’ll get suspended more than any of those guys got for the biggest cheating scandal in 100 years,” Wood said. “It’ll be pretty ironic when that happens, because I’m sure that’s how it will end up playing out.”

Meanwhile, a few more Astros on the 2017 team spoke up.

“There’s a line and it was definitely crossed. I want to say sorry to the fans, Major League Baseball [MLB], my peers, and anybody else who was affected by this,” new Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick said.

Mets teammate J.D. Davis said he felt “ashamed” to be part of the scandal.

He also admitted to not telling the truth in December last year when, asked what he knew of Houston’s trash can-banging scheme, said: “I really have no idea or no clue.”

“I spoke a little bit prematurely,” Davis said at a Mets camp in Port St Lucie, Florida. “MLB called and I cooperated with them.”

When Tony Kemp was promoted to the majors in late 2017, he quickly got asked by his new Houston teammates whether he wanted to be a part of the sign-stealing scheme.

His answer was a firm no.

“Once I got there in September the system was already in place and I just tried to keep my head down,” the infielder said at Oakland’s camp.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he thought that the Astros had been breaking rules long before MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released his report last month.

“I’ll acknowledge that we had many a conversion with Major League Baseball the last number of years about suspicions, but having suspicions and being able to prove it are two different things,” Cashman said.

Crane initially said he did not think the scam affected games as the Astros won the 2017 World Series, then backtracked and said it was hard to determine.