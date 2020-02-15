Liverpool look to extend lead as top four resume battle

AFP, LONDON

Liverpool are expected to take another step toward clinching a long-awaited English Premier League title at bottom-of-the-table Norwich City, while behind the runaway leaders the battle for UEFA Champions League places takes center stage this weekend.

The Reds can extend their mammoth 22-point lead over Manchester City at Carrow Road today, as they aim to not only win the league for the first time in 30 years, but smash the record books in the process.

Juergen Klopp’s men have dropped just two points all season and are on a run of 16 consecutive league wins.

That march toward the title began at the season opener when Norwich visited Anfield and were 4-0 down inside 42 minutes.

“We want to win the title and for winning the title, you need to win everything,” Alisson told Premier League Productions. “The way we play, you need to enjoy that because if you don’t enjoy that, then you cannot play all the games with our intensity.”

A massive 55 points separate Norwich from the champions-elect, with the Canaries seven points adrift of safety.

Daniel Farke’s men desperately need to start turning good performances into points to beat the drop.

However, they have shown an ability to upset the odds with one of their four league wins this season coming against Manchester City.

Chelsea remain in pole position for fourth place, despite a run of four wins in their past 13 league games.

However, the Blues’ lead over Tottenham Hotspur could be down to a single point by the time they entertain Manchester United on Monday if Spurs win at Aston Villa tomorrow.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard claimed that Tottenham and Manchester United’s transfer spending last month meant his side are now “underdogs” to hold on to fourth.

However, victory over United on Monday at Stamford Bridge would give Chelsea a nine-point cushion over the Red Devils.

The visitors could give a debut to new striker Odion Ighalo, even though the Nigerian has been denied the opportunity to train with his new teammates due to fears over COVID-19.

Ighalo is on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua and did not travel to United’s warm-weather training camp in Spain due to fears he would be denied re-entry to the UK if restrictions on travelers who had been in China within the previoius two weeks were tightened.

The 30-year-old has even been training away from United’s training ground until completing a 14-day quarantine period.