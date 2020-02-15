Celtics top Clippers in double OT duel

AFP, WASHINGTON

Jayson Tatum on Thursday scored 39 points, two off his career high, and Marcus Smart added 31 to lift the Boston Celtics over the Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in double overtime.

Tatum hit 14 of 23 from the floor and five of 10 from three-point range, while grabbing nine rebounds in more than 47 minutes and playing tough defense against Kawhi Leonard, to make the Celtics victors as they head into the NBA All-Star Game break.

“This was a tough one,” Tatum said. “It’s nice to go into the All-Star break with a win and enjoy those moments off.”

Tatum’s hot night came after a five-for-15 shooting effort and zero-for-seven three-point performance earlier in the week against the Houston Rockets.

“Just a lot of hard work,” Tatum said of his shooting. “My teammates trust me and vice versa. We do a good job of getting the hot guy the ball, whoever it is.”

A Tatum layup over Leonard with 24.8 seconds remaining in overtime put Boston ahead 127-124, but Landry Shamet’s three-pointer pulled the Clippers level and sent the game into a second overtime, which the Celtics dominated to claim the win.

Lou Williams came off the Clippers’ bench to score 35 points, while Leonard had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Montrezl Harrell added 24 points and 13 rebounds.

In the only other game on the final night of contests before the NBA All-Star Game break, Italian forward Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 123-118 victory at New Orleans.

The Thunders’ German reserve Dennis Schroder added 22, while New Zealand center Steven Adams contributed 11 points — including his first NBA three-pointer — and 11 rebounds. Chris Paul put up 14 points and 12 assists for the Thunder.

Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson scored a game-high 32 points in his 10th NBA contest, while J.J. Redick added 24 points off the bench for New Orleans.

The Celtics on Thursday announced that Kevin Garnett, who helped Boston capture the 2008 NBA crown, would have his No. 5 jersey retired next season, the 24th former player so honored by the club.

“I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics,” Garnett said.

He was the 2008 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Star in five of his six seasons with Boston.

In 396 games for Boston, Garnett averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.