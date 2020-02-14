Athletic edge Granada 1-0 in first leg of Copa semi

AP, MADRID

Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday moved closer to their fourth Copa del Rey final in 12 years by defeating Granada 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final.

Iker Muniain scored the winner in the 42nd minute after an assist by Inaki Williams.

The goal had to be confirmed by video review, as it appeared that Williams controlled the ball with his arm before making the low cross for Muniain’s close-range shot.

The second leg is to be on March 5 at Granada, who are trying to reach their first Copa final in more than six decades.

“We could have scored more goals, but even if we had won 2-0, it still wouldn’t be over,” Athletic coach Gaizka Garitano said. “It’s a very even semi-final.”

Yesterday, Real Sociedad were to host second-division club CD Mirandes in the first leg of the other semi-final.

Sociedad eliminated Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, while Athletic ousted Barcelona.

Only the semi-finals are being played over two legs this season. All other rounds were played in single-elimination matches.

Athletic had most of the significant chances at the San Mames, with Granada threatening sporadically on counterattacks and with long-range shots.

The hosts had two goals disallowed for offside after video review, one in the 49th minute and another in the 61st.

“We needed to be more precise on the counterattacks, but it’s still up for grabs,” Granada coach Diego Martinez said.

Veteran Granada striker Roberto Soldado was shown a yellow card that is to keep him from playing the return match next month.

With 23 titles, Athletic are the second-most successful club in La Liga, behind Barcelona’s 30 titles.

Athletic are trying to reach their first final since 2015, when they lost to Barcelona. They also lost to the Catalan club the previous two times that they reached the final: in 2009 and 2012. Athletic’s last Copa title came in 1984.

Granada, back in the first division this season after a two-year absence, last played in the Copa final in 1959, when they also lost to Barcelona.

They had not reached the semi-finals since 1969 before eliminating defending champions Valencia in the quarter-finals.

Athletic are one point ahead of Granada in ninth place in La Liga.

COUPE DE FRANCE

Defender Mitchel Bakker on Wednesday needed only one minute to impress in his first start for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), when his cross led to an own-goal in a 6-1 win at Dijon FCO in the Coupe de France quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old Dutchman, who came up through the prestigious Ajax junior teams and plays as an attack-minded leftback, had only made one substitute appearance for PSG prior to the match.

However, he seized his opportunity, sprinting down the wing and hitting a firm cross toward striker Edinson Cavani that was turned into his own net by Dijon defender Wesley Lautoa.

Winger Pablo Sarabia scored twice for PSG, while Striker Kylian Mbappe and centerhalf Thiago Silva had one apiece, with another Dijon own-goal from defender Senou Coulibaly.

Bakker was involved in the build up to Sarabia’s first strike, while forward Mounir Chouiar netted for Dijon to make it 1-1.

PSG joined Coupe holders Stade Rennais in the last four.

Olympique de Marseille saw their 16-match win streak end, while playmaker Dimitri Payet limped off injured in a 1-0 loss at Olympique Lyonnais.

Midfielder Houssem Aouar’s clinical strike in the 81st minute ensured that Coupe de la Ligue finalists Lyon stayed on course for a double.