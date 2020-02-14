James, Lakers edge Nuggets in overtime

Reuters

LeBron James on Wednesday had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, while Anthony Davis finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds, to lead the visiting Los Angeles Lakers in a 120-116 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets.

The triple-double was James’ 12th of the season, tying him with the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic for the NBA lead.

Dwight Howard had 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley scored 10 points apiece for the Lakers, who have won 17 straight road games against Western Conference opponents.

Los Angeles are 5-1 in their past six games overall.

Jamal Murray had 32 points and 10 assists for Denver, as Nikola Jokic scored 22 and added 11 rebounds, and Jerami Grant had 15 points.

The Nuggets had their four-game win streak snapped.

Gary Harris scored 13 points and Monte Morris added 12 for Denver, who lost both home games to Los Angeles this season.

Davis scored seven points in overtime, including a three-pointer to put the Lakers ahead 119-116 with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left.

The Nuggets missed their last five shots and had a turnover in the final three minutes of overtime.

Los Angeles led 97-94 after a James dunk, but Denver had a 9-0 run — Grant hit a short jumper, Harris had a pair of free throws, Murray drained a three-pointer and Harris sank a shot — to put the Nuggets up 103-97 with 4:16 left in regulation.

The Lakers scored six straight to tie it and took a 109-105 lead when James fed Caruso for a layup with 1:43 left.

Jokic hit two free throws and passed to Grant for a layup to get Denver within 111-109, while Harris hit a layup with 23.9 seconds left to tie it again.

James missed a jumper in the final seconds to send the game into overtime.

The Lakers ended the first half on a 25-6 run to take a 61-55 lead at halftime. They then scored the first five points of the second half for their biggest lead of the night.

Denver came right back with 11 straight points, tying it on a three-pointer by Jokic. Later in the period, the Nuggets scored seven straight to go up 85-80 and the hosts took an 87-84 lead into the fourth quarter.

Also on Wednesday, it was:

‧ Nets 101, Raptors 91

‧ Pacers 118, Bucks 111

‧ Magic 116, Pistons 112

‧ Mavericks 130, Kings 111

‧ Grizzlies 111, Trail Blazers 104

‧ Jazz 116, Heat 101

‧ Wizards 114, Knicks 96

‧ Suns 112, Warriors 106