Hertha in chaos after Klinsmann’s surprise resignation

AP, BERLIN

Jurgen Klinsmann on Tuesday surprisingly resigned as coach of Hertha BSC after only nine Bundesliga matches at the helm of the club.

The former Germany and US coach said in a statement on Facebook that he “cannot live up to my potential as coach and therefore cannot live up to my responsibility” without the trust from people at the club.

“That’s why, after long thought, I came to the conclusion to make my position as coach of Hertha available and return to my original long-term task as a supervisory board member,” Klinsmann wrote.

Much was expected of Klinsmann when he was appointed coach on Nov. 27 last year, helped by an extensive backroom staff. He was supposed to deliver on the promise provided by a US$250 million investment from new backer Lars Windhorst and lead Hertha up the standings toward the European qualification places, but the team is still fighting off relegation.

Klinsmann’s decision to quit caught Hertha by surprise, with players and general manager Michael Preetz only finding out on Tuesday morning before he made the announcement on Facebook.

“The coach came into the changing room. We thought it would be about the analysis of the last game, and then he told us,” Hertha midfielder Marko Grujic said after training. “We were completely surprised.”

Preetz suggested that the decision came as a shock, “especially after the trustful cooperation regarding decisions over personnel in the winter transfer period, there was no sign of it. We will inform of further developments at the appropriate time.”

Assistant coach Alexander Nouri was to take temporary charge of the team.

Klinsmann later told German daily Bild that he wanted a bigger role at Hertha with responsibility for transfers — a job currently carried out by Preetz.

“In my understanding, a coach should bear all responsibility for sporting matters, as per the English model. That gives the position much more power,” Klinsmann said.

The 55-year-old said that stepping down was not a spontaneous decision.

“In the past few days we received clear reactions and indications that the situation is not getting any better, but worsening,” Klinsmann told the newspaper.

Hertha were 15th in the 18-team Bundesliga when Klinsmann took over from Ante Covic, and they are now only one place better off.

Hertha managed only three victories in nine league games under Klinsmann and Saturday’s 3-1 loss at home to FSV Mainz 05 left them just six points above the relegation zone — four days after they were knocked out of the DFB Pokal by Schalke 04.

Klinsmann called Hertha a “sleeping giant.”

He was consulted on player signings as Hertha made their first splash on the transfer market following Windhorst’s investment. Hertha signed Matheus Cunha from RB Leipzig, Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan, Santiago Ascacibar from VfB Stuttgart and Lucas Tousart from Olympique Lyonnais as their transfer spending last month reached an estimated 76 million euros (US$83 million).

Windhorst, who had brought Klinsmann to the club, had been given advance warning.

“I learned of the decision yesterday,” Windhorst said.

“I very much regret this step from Jurgen Klinsmann,” he added.

Klinsmann had a long association with Hertha through his father Siegfried Klinsmann, who was from Eberswalde near Berlin and was a fan, and his son, Jonathan Klinsmann, who was a reserve goalkeeper for Hertha from 2017 until last year when he moved to Swiss club St Gallen. Siegfried Klinsmann died in 2005.