Leipzig hold Bayern 0-0 to remain one point adrift

AFP, MUNICH, Germany

RB Leipzig on Sunday held Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to a goalless draw at the Allianz Arena to stay just one point behind the defending champions in the title race.

Leipzig worked tirelessly to thwart the hosts, for whom victory would have opened up a four-point gap after third-placed Borussia Dortmund’s 4-3 loss at Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Saturday.

Bayern are bidding to win an eighth straight title.

They were awarded a second-half penalty which was then reversed when the video assistant referee (VAR) confirmed Robert Lewandowski had been offside.

Second-placed Leipzig often rode their luck to repeatedly frustrate Bayern, but wasted a series of second-half chances themselves.

“The problem was that both teams could live with a 0-0 draw,” Bayern forward Thomas Mueller said. “In the end, neither team wanted to take the absolute risks, which meant we didn’t play to our strengths.”

Bayern coach Hansi Flick said that he expects this season’s title race to go to the wire.

“The Bundesliga will be tense until the end,” he said. “There are a few teams with a chance. We want to keep our position, but it’s going to be a hard path to stay on.”

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said his side showed the bravery required to win in Munich.

“In the second half, we had much clearer chances to win the game,” Nagelsmann said. “We were brave, defended high up and had a good grip on the game.”

Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who missed a golden opportunity on 63 minutes, rued his team’s missed chances, including a skied effort by captain Marcel Sabitzer.

“In the beginning, it seemed just a matter of time before we scored, but in the second half we played as our coach wanted and were the better team. We could have won,” Werner said.

The top-of-the-table clash, in front of 75,000 spectators, was the only top-tier fixture in Germany on Sunday after Borussia Moenchengladbach’s home game against Cologne was postponed due to severe weather.

Despite dominating possession, Bayern could not finish the first-half opportunities that fell to Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Thomas Mueller.

It was not until after halftime that the visitors really threatened Bayern’s goal, as three huge chances went begging.

Sabitzer fired an effort over the crossbar with the goal at his mercy at the start of the second half.

Then Werner pinched possession and rounded Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had come to the edge of the penalty area, but Bayern defender David Alaba got back to block his shot and deny the striker a 21st league goal of the season.

With 53 minutes gone, Bayern were awarded a penalty when Lewandowski went down in the penalty area after Leipzig centerback Dayot Upamecano clipped his boot.

The Poland striker was poised to add to his league-leading tally of 22 Bundesliga goals, but was denied by VAR.

Then just after the hour mark, Werner wasted a golden chance. He was set up perfectly by Leipzig winger Christopher Nkunku, but his shot flew wide of the Bayern goal.