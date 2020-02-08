Knicks edge Magic 105-103 for third consecutive victory

AP, NEW YORK

Julius Randle scored 22 points and Taj Gibson had 19 as the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 105-103 on Thursday for their third straight victory.

Despite trading leading scorer Marcus Morris to the Clippers earlier in the day, the Knicks rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to match their longest winning streak of the season.

Elfrid Payton had 15 points and nine assists for the Knicks, who got rookie R.J. Barrett back after he missed nine games with a sprained right ankle. He finished with 12 points.

Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Orlando coach Steve Clifford was trying desperately to get a timeout on their final possession, but nobody on the court saw him and the Magic could not get a shot off. Clifford screamed at the officials after the game and had to be held back by Orlando assistant coaches.

The Knicks scored 30 points in the first quarter and had a 13-point lead in the second, but the Magic surged ahead by outscoring them 36-22 in the third.

Orlando went ahead by 10 in the fourth quarter, but Wayne Ellington hit consecutive three-pointers and added another later in the period.

Payton’s trey tied it before a jumper by Randle and Gibson’s dunk gave New York a 100-96 edge with 3 minutes, 49 seconds to play.

In other results, it was:

‧ Bucks 112, 76ers 101

‧ Pelicans 125, Bulls 119

‧ Trail Blazers 125, Spurs 117

‧ Rockets 121, Lakers 111