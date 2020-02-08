Stone, Fleury lead Vegas over Florida

AP, SUNRISE, Florida

Mark Stone scored two goals and had three assists, while Marc-Andre Fleury recorded the 460th win of his career as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 7-2 on Thursday night.

Max Pacioretty scored two goals and had an assist. Nate Schmidt scored a goal and had an assist, while Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault each also scored goals.

Fleury stopped 23 shots to pass the New York Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist for sole possession of fifth place on the NHL all-time list for victories.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, while Mike Hoffman also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed six goals on 29 shots before being relieved by Sam Montembeault with 11 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third. Montembeault made nine saves. Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists.

Leading 3-2, the Golden Knights put the game away with four goals in the third. They stretched their lead to 4-2 when Schmidt’s shot from the blue line bounced off Bobrovsky and went into the net 17 seconds in.

Theodore scored a shorthanded goal at 4 minutes, 11 seconds to make it 5-2. Marchessault’s goal at 8 minutes, 53 seconds made the score 6-2. Pacioretty’s second goal with 4 minutes, 44 seconds left made it 7-2.

Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 2 minutes, 15 seconds, when he grabbed a rebound in the low slot and poked the puck past Bobrovsky.

Hoffman tied it at 1-1 on a power-play goal. Trocheck passed from in front of the crease out to Hoffman in the right circle and his shot beat Fleury at 16 minutes, 22 seconds of the first. Vegas challenged for goalie interference by Trocheck, but the goal stood.

With the score tied at 1-1, Stone’s second goal gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Stone used some slick stickwork in the slot and put the puck high into the net at 1 minute, 49 seconds of the second.

Trocheck tied it at 2-2 on his wraparound goal at 11 minutes, 52 seconds of the second, when he came from behind the net and tucked the puck just inside the post during a power play.

Vegas answered 26 seconds later on Pacioretty’s goal. Pacioretty grabbed the puck in the slot and pounded it against Bobrovsky’s pads until it trickled through to make it 3-2.

Florida’s Brett Connolly missed a penalty shot at 6 minutes, 40 seconds of the second.

Fleury became the second goaltender to make at least 20 penalty-shot saves, joining Roberto Luongo (29).

In other results, it was:

‧ Devils 5, Flyers 0

‧ Canadiens 3, Ducks 2

‧ Islanders 5, Kings 3

‧ Lightning 4, Penguins 2

‧ Red Wings 4, Sabres 3

‧ Avalanche 4, Senators 1

‧ Wild 4, Canucks 2

‧ Jets 4, Blues 2

‧ Predators 3, Flames 2

‧ Hurricanes 5, Coyotes 3

‧ Sharks 6, Oilers 3