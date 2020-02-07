Tatum leads Celtics to 116-100 victory against the Magic

AP, BOSTON

Jayson Tatum on Wednesday scored 16 of his 33 points in the second half as the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 116-100.

Gordon Hayward added 23 points and Jaylen Brown finished with 18 to help the Celtics win their fifth straight.

Orlando pulled within 105-98 with less than three minutes to play on a basket by Nik Vucevic. The Celtics responded with back-to-back three-pointers by Hayward and Tatum that made it 111-98 with 1 minute, 46 seconds left.

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 26 points. Aaron Gordon added 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Terrence Ross finished with 18 points. Orlando lost for the sixth time in seven games.

After being held to three points in the third quarter, Tatum scored 10 straight points to give Boston a 99-91 lead with 6 minutes, 52 seconds remaining. He then led a fast break and found Brown, who threw down a one-handed dunk over Michael Carter-Williams to give the Celtics the game’s first double-digit advantage.

The Magic took an early 12-5 lead in the first quarter before the Celtics closed the period on a 27-12 run.

In other results, it was:

‧ Pistons 116, Suns 108

‧ Raptors 119, Pacers 118

‧ Nets 129, Warriors 88

‧ Thunder 109, Cavaliers 103

‧ Hawks 127, Timberwolves 120

‧ Grizzlies 121, Mavericks 107

‧ Nuggets 98, Jazz 95

‧ Clippers 128, Heat 111