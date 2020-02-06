Giannis powers NBA-best Bucks to top Pelicans

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday scored 34 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks over the New Orleans Pelicans 120-108.

Antetokounmpo hit 12 of 17 from the floor and nine-of-13 free throws, while adding six assists, a steal and a blocked shot, as the Bucks improved their NBA-best record to 43-7 thanks to a 42-24 scoring edge in the third quarter.

“I had a good game, but I could get better,” Antetokounmpo said. “Closing down the third quarter, we didn’t do a good job. We got sloppy.”

Antetokounmpo still feels the sting of losing to the Toronto Raptors in last year’s Eastern Conference final and failing to lift the Bucks into their first NBA Finals since 1974.

That is why chasing the NBA one-season best record of 73-9 by Golden State is not the Bucks’ major goal.

“It’s going to be good if we win 70 games. All that hard work is going to pay off,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s going to be even better if we get better every game and play for the championship.”

Brandon Ingram led hosts the New Orleans Pelicans with 32 points, while 19-year-old rookie star Zion Williamson had 20 points, despite five-of-19 shooting from the floor, with seven rebounds and five assists.

“I’m happy he’s going to be out there and help his team win,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s good playing against him. It’s going to be a great duel for a lot of years.”

LAKERS 129, SPURS 102

In Los Angeles, the Lakers got 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds from LeBron James and 18 points from Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma as the hosts rolled over the San Antonio Spurs 129-102.

The Lakers improved the best record in the Western Conference to 38-11.

James sank five three-pointers in the first 3 minutes, 30 seconds of the fourth quarter to stretch the Lakers’ lead from 87-77 to 108-87 and seal San Antonio’s fate.

“LeBron came out and hit five straight threes in 3-1/2 minutes. He got the lead for us and closed out the game early,” Davis said. “We just want to come out and make sure we play defense every night.”

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 28 points.

ROCKETS 125, HORNETS 110

James Harden finished one rebound shy of a 40-point triple-double and hosts the Houston Rockets erased a 15-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110.

Harden’s performance was exceptional throughout, but especially down the stretch, as he fueled a 12-3 run in the fourth quarter that enabled Houston to secure control.

Harden finished with 12 assists, nine rebounds and three steals.

Danuel House Jr had 22 points and nine rebounds for Houston, while P.J. Tucker posted 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier scored 20 apiece for the Hornets, who have dropped four in a row and 12 of their past 13 games.

Bridges added a game-high 15 rebounds.

NUGGETS 127, TRAIL BLAZERS 99

Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, while Jamal Murray scored 20 in his return to the lineup after missing 10 games to help hosts the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jerami Grant scored 17 points, while Will Barton added 16 and Malik Beasley scored 14 for the Nuggets, who have won all three meetings with Portland this season.

Denver won for the third time in four games overall.

Damian Lillard was held to 21 points, his lowest output since Jan. 9, and C.J. McCollum had 20 for Portland.