Mahomes ready for long NFL career with Kansas City

Reuters

Basking in the glow of an NFL Super Bowl title, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that he wants the opportunity to win many more championships while wearing a Chiefs uniform.

Eligible for a contract extension after playing three seasons, Mahomes, who earned the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) honor, sounded ready to commit on Monday morning.

“I want to be in Kansas City for a long time,” Mahomes said. “I understand that and also I want to win a lot of football games here.”

There is no immediacy to getting a deal done. Mahomes’ contract runs through next season, with a team option for another season beyond that.

The 24-year old completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns in Super Bowl LIV, while rallying the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers with 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes had 4,031 passing yards this season, with 26 touchdowns.

Although a statistical drop from 2018, when he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, he had just five interceptions in this year’s regular season and has a trophy for his post-season work.

“For me, it’s kind of letting that stuff handle itself,” Mahomes said about a contract extension. “I’m in a great organization. I have a great team ... working for me. For me, it’s about trusting those people and finding the best way to do it in order to have the best team around me.”

Andy Reid, after his first Super Bowl title in 21 seasons as a head coach, said that working with Mahomes has been enjoyable.

“I’ve got this young quarterback over here that makes life easy,” Reid said. “Every day it’s a pleasure to come to work and know that I have an opportunity to coach him and his teammates.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last month that Mahomes could sign the league’s first US$200 million contract.