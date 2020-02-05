PSG coach Tuchel plays down spat with Mbappe

AFP, SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, France

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Thomas Tuchel on Monday attempted to play down a touchline spat with Kylian Mbappe that overshadowed the French champions’ big weekend win over Montpellier Herault.

“There is nothing personal between him and me. These things happen,” said Tuchel after Mbappe reacted angrily to being substituted midway through the second half of PSG’s 5-0 victory at the Parc des Princes in Paris, with Mauro Icardi taking his place.

“It was between a player who does not want to come off, and a coach who had his reasons for doing something and who wanted to give a game to players who deserved it,” Tuchel added.

After Saturday’s match, Tuchel said that the reaction of Mbappe “doesn’t look good” and pointed out that: “This is football, not tennis, and you have to respect everyone.”

The 21-year-old World Cup winner, who had scored his 14th league goal of the season in the victory, exchanged words with Tuchel as he came off, and then stormed to his seat on the bench, throwing away a training top in disgust.

Tuchel said he discussed the matter again at training on Sunday, with the player and with Leonardo, the club’s sporting director.