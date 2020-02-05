Morris leads Knicks past Cavaliers 139-134 in OT

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

Kevin Love on Monday scored a season-high 33 points in possibly his final home game with the Cavaliers, but Marcus Morris Sr led the New York Knicks to a 139-134 overtime victory.

Morris’ basket from the left wing gave New York a 135-134 lead with a minute to play. He added another jumper and two free throws on his way to 26 points.

The Cavaliers lost for the 11th time in 12 games. They have dropped 11 straight games at home.

Love, the subject of trade rumors ahead of Thursday’s deadline, was 12 of 20 from the field. He also grabbed 13 rebounds.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Love said. “We’ll let the chips fall. I’ve been saying that, but I expect to probably finish the season out here and continue to play extremely hard.”

Love hit a jumper to put the Cavaliers ahead 134-133 with 1 minute, 19 seconds left.

Morris missed the morning shoot-around because of an illness. He was 8 of 15 from the field and made all eight of his free throws.

“I’ve still got a little stomach virus there, but I’m good,” Morris said.

New York’s Elfrid Payton, returning from a one-game suspension, had 17 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season.

Cleveland led 118-108 with five minutes to play in regulation, but New York rallied behind Morris, who scored 10 points in the quarter to push the Knicks ahead.

“We took it kind of bitter,” Morris said of the deficit. “I told the guys: ‘Step up right now — the game is not over.’ I got into positions, they got the ball where I needed it and I just made it happen.”

Julius Randle’s layup gave New York a 127-124 lead before Collin Sexton’s three-pointer tied the game with 13 seconds left.

Morris missed a jumper from the left corner — it rimmed out at the buzzer — but the Knicks got the rebound and called timeout.

Sexton had 29 points for Cleveland, going 11 of 22 from the field.

The Cavaliers (13-38) are tied with Atlanta for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland center Tristan Thompson — also the subject of trade rumors — worked out on the court before the game, but it was announced 45 minutes prior to tip-off that he would be out due to a sore right quad.

Coach John Beilein said Thompson got treatment after the shoot-around, but the leg was still bothering him before the game.

Also on Monday, it was:

‧ Heat 137, 76ers 106

‧ Clippers 108, Spurs 105

‧ Kings 113, Timberwolves 109

‧ Mavericks 112, Pacers 103

‧ Magic 112, Hornets 100

‧ Warriors 125, Wizards 117

‧ Celtics 123, Hawks 115

‧ Grizzlies 96, Pistons 82

‧ Nets 119, Suns 97