SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

SOCCER

Liverpool beat Southampton

Liverpool defeated Southampton 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, moving a scarcely believable 22 points clear at the top of the table, the biggest advantage any team have had at the end of a day in English top-flight history. Winning the league, for the first time in 30 years, is surely a given. With 13 games remaining. Juergen Klopp’s team need only one more win to secure Champions League qualification for next season. A maximum of seven more wins are required to clinch the league title. Elsewhere, Manchester United drew 0-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield United beat Crystal Palace 1-0, Chelsea and Leicester City drew 2-2, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion drew 3-3, AFC Bournemouth won 2-1 against Aston Villa, Everton beat Watford 3-2 and Norwich City drew 0-0 with Newcastle United.

SOCCER

PSG coach slams Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said that Neymar’s lavish birthday celebrations were a “distraction” at a key time in the season after the Brazilian helped the Ligue 1 leaders to a 5-0 win against Montpellier HSC on Saturday. Neymar, with his hair dyed pink, shook off an injury scare and raged with the match officials while Pablo Sarabia, Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa scored along with a Daniel Congre own-goal. The Brazilian yesterday was to host a lavish party for his 28th birthday at a Parisian nightclub, despite a game scheduled for tomorrow. “It’s a distraction, that’s clear,” Tuchel said. “I always want to protect my players and if there are difficult things to talk about I prefer to say them internally.” Elsewhere, AS Monaco lost 3-1 to Nimes Olympique, Lille OSC a 2-1 victory against RC Strasbourg Alsace, Amiens and Toulouse drew 0-0, Stade de Reims beat Angers SCO 4-1 and Dijon defeated Stade Brestois 3-0.

SOCCER

Haaland adds to tally

Erling Braut Haaland said that he needs to get fitter, despite making it seven goals in three games for Borussia Dortmund with another double in Saturday’s 5-0 Bundesliga thrashing of Union Berlin. The 19-year-old Haaland scored either side of halftime. However, the Norwegian said he must still regain fitness after a knee injury last month restricted his training. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich beat Mainz 3-1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-1, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1, Augsburg defeated Werder Bremen 2-1 and RB Leipzig drew with Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-2.

CRICKET

India sweep as NZ fold

India wrapped up their Twenty20 series against New Zealand 5-0 in Mount Maunganui yesterday as the hosts once again threw away a strong position, falling eight runs short of a consolation win. India made 163-3 batting first, with K.L. Rahul scoring 45 and Rohit Sharma making 60 before retiring hurt. New Zealand lost three wickets in the power play, but half centuries from Tim Seifert (50) and Ross Taylor (53) left them needing 51 runs with eight overs remaining. However, as they did in the previous two matches, they failed to finish the job, with six wickets falling for only 37 runs in the final stages. Jasprit Bumrah (3-12) was the pick of the bowlers for India.