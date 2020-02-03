Wales’ Six Nations defense starts strong

AP, CARDIFF

The post-Warren Gatland era got into full swing for Wales with a 42-0 win over Italy that started their Six Nations title defense in impressive fashion and featured one shining example of the attacking play desired by new coach Wayne Pivac.

There was a look of contentment on Pivac’s face after one of the five tries scored by his team, in particular, when flyhalf Dan Biggar threw a flat pass between his legs — while looking the wrong way near Italy’s line — to send winger Josh Adams over in the left corner.

“Wayne’s World” — as some are labeling Pivac’s Wales tenure — certainly looked a fun place to be as his team powered into a 21-0 lead after 31 minutes against an opponent also under a new coach in South African Franco Smith.

Capping a dominant display was the sight of George North burrowing his way over the line with three minutes remaining for his 40th international try to clinch the attacking bonus point, which is commonplace against Italy these days.

Adams added the last try late in the game to clinch his hat-trick, while Nick Tompkins claimed the other after coming off the bench for his debut.

Pivac will also be delighted with keeping Italy scoreless, as Wales maintained the strong defense that served them so well under Gatland in his 12-year reign, which ended after the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year.

“It was a pretty good performance,” Pivac said. “We got the five [competition] points we were after, but it wasn’t easy, we had to work hard for it.”

“I’m very pleased to have held them scoreless. That doesn’t happen often at this level of the game.”