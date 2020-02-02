SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Rennes score late winner

Champions League-chasing Stade Rennais equalized in the fifth minute of injury time and scored the winner three minutes later to beat Nantes 3-2 in Ligue 1 action on Friday. A tense Brittany derby looked to be won by Nantes, who took the lead for the second time when Nigeria winger Moses Simon made it 2-1 in the 80th minute. However, Rennes midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud equalized with a slightly deflected strike from the edge of the penalty area in injury time before Raphinha netted his second moments later in a dramatic finale. The winner was ruled offside, but then awarded following a video review, sparking angry confrontations between opposing players in a heated match twice held up because of flares thrown from the stands.

SOCCER

Schalke’s prospects hurt

Schalke 04’s bid to qualify for the Champions League was dented after drawing with big-spending Hertha BSC 0-0 on Friday. Both teams struggled to create any quality chances in a drab contest. Michael Gregoritsch went closest with a wide header for Schalke in the 87th minute.

TENNIS

Cups merger sought

Tennis chiefs are committed to merging the Davis Cup and ATP Cup into a single men’s world team event and concrete plans could be in place by June, International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty said yesterday. The newly revamped Davis Cup, the ITF’s flagship men’s event, took place at the end of last year and was followed just six weeks later by the inaugural ATP Cup, run by the men’s tour, but there was near consensus among leading players that it made little sense to have two men’s team competitions on the calendar. “We are talking to the ATP, we’ve heard the players’ comments, we know that the ATP has as well,” Haggerty said in an interview at the Australian Open in Melbourne. “It would make sense to have one event that could be the team event for the men,” he said.

SKIING

Snow cancels event

The women’s World Cup downhill event at Rosa Khutor in Russia was canceled yesterday due to heavy snowfall, the Russian Alpine Ski Federation said. “Alas, like a year ago, the weather made it impossible to hold the women’s downhill speed event at Sochi’s Rosa Khutor,” said a statement posted on the federation’s Web site. “Yesterday, too much snow fell at the ski resort and in the mountains,” it said, with more than 40cm of fresh snow on the slope by Friday morning.

ATHLETICS

Advanced shoes approved

World Athletics cleared distance runners to keep wearing a favored Nike design, even though it said on Friday that shoe technology poses a risk to the sport. The governing body published updated guidelines that limited the use of prototype shoes like the high-tech Nike style worn in a sub-2-hour marathon run by Eliud Kipchoge in Vienna in October last year. Independent research showed “sufficient evidence to raise concerns that the integrity of the sport might be threatened by the recent developments in shoe technology,” the Monaco-based governing body said. Still, the more established Nike style called Vaporfly, increasingly favored by top marathon runners, can be worn. “If a shoe is not openly available to all then it will be deemed a prototype and use of it in competition will not be permitted,” the statement said.