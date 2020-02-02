How Chiefs, 49ers compare in Super Bowl

AP

It has been a while since a Super Bowl has appeared to be such a toss-up. This one between the National Football Conference champions the San Francisco 49ers and the American Football Conference (AFC) champions the Kansas City Chiefs is a difficult game to judge.

The 49ers (15-3) have gone from the No. 2 pick in the draft in April last year to the verge of another championship. The Chiefs (14-4) were in the AFC title contest last year and fell in overtime.

Both teams were dynamic and won a bunch of big games in the regular season, now they meet in the biggest game.

CHIEFS WITH BALL

It is not difficult to figure out how the Chiefs will approach any game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (in jersey No. 15) will test defenses with his arm and skill for reading schemes. He has game-breakers in wide receivers Tyreek Hill (10) and Sammy Watkins (14), which means single coverage on either is a gamble. Tight end Travis Kelce (87) is a first-down machine and a clutch performer.

Damien Williams (26) keys the backfield and comes off two exceptional post-season showings, even though Mahomes has often been the leading rusher by creating the way he did in the AFC championship game with a brilliant tap dance down the sideline for a go-ahead score.

That puts a huge onus on the Niners to get an effective pass rush, something they have done virtually every week. They will harass Mahomes with a front seven led by rookie Nick Bosa (97), a force on the outside. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) has had a strong impact, and linebackers Fred Warner (54) and Kwon Alexander (56), who is finally healthy, are formidable. Having edge rusher Dee Ford (55), who was a Chief last season, bolsters the unit.

They will challenge a good Kansas City offensive line anchored by right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) and left tackle Eric Fisher (72), but if the offensive line holds true, San Francisco could struggle in coverage against the speedy Chiefs wideouts. Cornerback Richard Sherman (25) remains outstanding, even if the rest of the secondary is not at his level.

NINERS WITH BALL

After seeing the star turn by running back Raheem Mostert (31) against Green Bay, the Chiefs must be wary of what usually is a three-pronged rushing attack. Tevin Coleman (26), if healthy, and Matt Breida (22) give quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo options in the backfield, although Mostert is certain to be the main man. They operate behind a veteran line led by left tackle Joe Staley (74) and second-year right tackle Mike McGlinchey, while Kyle Juszczyk (44) is the NFL’s top fullback — as a blocker and receiver.

If the Niners run the ball effectively, it could open some wide spaces for All-Pro tight end George Kittle (85), the most dynamic offensive player they have. Kittle is a difference-maker who will force the Chiefs to use double coverage at times. Safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) will see a lot of Kittle, and safety Daniel Sorensen (49), who has had a monstrous playoffs, will be in the mix.

Covering wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders (17), Kendrick Bourne (84) and emerging rookie Deebo Samuel (19), who is fearless going over the middle, is another chore the Chiefs must handle well. That will require big-time contributions up front from Chris Jones (92) and Frank Clark (55) and line backers Anthony Hitchens (53) and Damien Wilson (54).