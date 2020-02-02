Sunwolves punish Rebels to begin final term in style

AFP, FUKUOKA, Japan

Japan’s Sunwolves began their farewell season in Super Rugby in blistering fashion yesterday, with flyhalf Garth April orchestrating a 36-27 upset over the visiting Melbourne Rebels.

Keisuke Moriya, Jaba Bregvadze, Tautalatasi Tasi, James Dargaville and April scored tries in the Fukuoka sunshine, the mercurial April pacing the Tokyo-based outfit with 16 points, including five-from-six with the boot.

“We only assembled four weeks ago,” said Jake Schatz, captain of a new-look Sunwolves side, who have been hastily cobbled together. “To put that effort in together today, I couldn’t be more proud of the guys. Everyone dug in and showed heart. It was incredible.”

The Sunwolves, looking to go out with a bang in their fifth and final year in Super Rugby, came out firing, Moriya darting over after 10 minutes before a driving maul allowed hooker Bregvadze to crash over and leave the Rebels stunned.

Hooker Anaru Rangu bulldozed through in the 25th minute to bring the visitors back into the game, only for the Sunwolves to hit back through Tasi, who collected a superb floated pass from Moriya to score in the corner.

Dane Haylett-Petty burst through to reduce the deficit to six points, but April slotted a penalty to send the Sunwolves into the break leading 22-13.

Dargaville sprinted 50m to score the home side’s fourth try at the start of the second half, before April ghosted through on the hour mark and then converted to give the home side a 23-point cushion.

The Sunwolves finished 2-14 last year and had won just eight of 61 matches since joining the competition in 2016, many of those ending in some terrible hidings.

They had also lost all five previous meetings with the Rebels, but although Andrew Kellaway and Andrew Deegan pulled tries back for the Melbourne side in a late flourish, the Sunwolves stood firm to secure a deserved win.

“We’re definitely disappointed with that,” Rebels skipper Haylett-Petty said. “We leaked too many points. The Sunwolves played with speed and we weren’t able to get set — there’s plenty for us to work on for the rest of the season.”