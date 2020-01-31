SOCCER SHORTS

Agencies

COPA DEL REY

Real extend unbeaten streak

Real Madrid on Wednesday made it 20 games unbeaten by thrashing Real Zaragoza 4-0 to ease into the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema all scored at La Romareda. Zaragoza’s chances of an upset were dealt a blow in the sixth minute, when Toni Kroos exchanged a short corner with Dani Carvajal before crossing through a cluster of bodies to an unmarked Varane at the back post. Kroos teed up the second as well, with Vazquez darting into the area and drilling into the top corner. Vinicius chipped in and then Benzema scored in the 79th, tapping in Carjaval’s cross for a fourth. Elsewhere, Valencia needed penalties to overcome third-tier Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa. Villarreal scored goals in the 83rd and 85th minutes to defeat second-division Rayo Vallecano de Madrid 2-0, while Real Sociedad ousted CA Osasuna 3-1. Granada needed extra time to beat third-division CD Badajoz 3-2.

COPPA ITALIA

Inter defeat Fiorentina 2-1

New signing Christian Eriksen on Wednesday enjoyed a memorable debut as Inter defeated ACF Fiorentina 2-1 to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals. After three successive draws in Serie A, Antonio Conte’s Inter were far from their best, but still had enough to set up a last-four clash against SSC Napoli. Danish star Eriksen, signed on Tuesday from Tottenham Hotspur for 22 million euros (US$24.2 million), was brought on as a substitute for Alexis Sanchez just before Barella’s strike. “We did not intend to use Eriksen so soon, as he only started training with us yesterday, but Matias Vecino and Barella were the only available midfielders,” Conte said.

COUPE DE FRANCE

Epinal stun Lille in 2-1 win

Fourth-tier SAS Epinal on Wednesday sprang a Coupe de France shock, the amateurs from the Vosges mountains knocking out top-flight Lille OSC 2-1 to join Paris Saint-Germain, 2-0 winners at Pau, in the quarter-finals. Loic Remy put Lille into an early lead against the minnows, who continued their adventure by hitting back hard in the second half with a double from Jean-Philippe Krasso. PSG ensured they did not get spellbound by the magic of the Coupe de France at third-division Pau. Neymar stayed in Paris and Kylian Mbappe remained on the bench, but the services of the world’s two most expensive players were not required, as captain Leandro Paredes and Pablo Sarabia scored in either half for a drama-free 2-0 win. PSG, beaten in last season’s final, have won the competition a record 12 times, two more than Marseille, who also progressed by beating RC Strasbourg Alsace 3-1.

EFL CUP

City advance, despite loss

Pep Guardiola on Wednesday called on Manchester City to learn the lessons of a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United, despite progressing 3-2 on aggregate to a third successive EFL Cup final. The holders enjoyed the vast majority of the chances, but could not find a way past the inspired David de Gea and went behind to United’s first attempt on goal 10 minutes before halftime, when Nemanja Matic fired home. United’s hopes of completing a miraculous comeback were extinguished when Matic was then sent off 15 minutes from time and City held on to face Aston Villa at Wembley on March 1.