Heavy rain hinders Zimbabwe push to build winning lead

AFP, HARARE

Heavy rain yesterday afternoon frustrated Zimbabwe’s push to build a match-winning position on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Harare.

A downpour mid-afternoon forced the players off the field and tea was taken at the regular time with Zimbabwe on 222-6, an overall lead of 335.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams, who made a century in the first innings, was 40 not out when the rain came.

If Zimbabwe can take their lead to 400, they would stand an excellent chance of winning the Test and squaring the two-match series 1-1, although the rain delay means Williams will also have to consider a declaration.

Brendan Taylor had earlier set the tone for the home side when he made his second half-century of the match. The 33-year-old struck a rapid 67 as the hosts added 117 during an extended morning session.

Lasith Embuldeniya was again the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers, striking in the third over of the day when Regis Chakabva edged to Dhananjaya de Silva at slip having added just a single to his overnight 14.