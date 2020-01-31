Watchdog calls for Russia’s exclusion from athletics body

AFP, PARIS

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has recommended that World Athletics expel Russia from the global federation, the doping watchdog announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the AIU said that it had made recommendations “to consider imposing the severest possible consequences,” including “considering the expulsion of [the All-Russia Athletic Federation] from the membership of World Athletics.”

The AIU — an independent anti-doping body founded by World Atletics’ predecessor, the International Association of Athletics Federations — suggested the ban after it reviewed alleged breaches of World Athletics’ anti-doping rules by the Russian federation.

These included “forged documents and false explanations” relating to high-jumper Danil Lysenko’s failure to provide information regarding his whereabouts as required by anti-doping rules.

World Athletics later released a statement saying that the AIU’s charges were “extremely serious,” adding that it would review the submitted files “over the next couple of days.”

AIU’s announcement came after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) last month decided to ban Russia for four years from major global sporting events, including this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, over manipulated doping data.

The Russian Anti-doping Agency quickly announced that it would appeal the ban, as Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that it was “politically motivated.”

However, sources told reporters earlier this month that a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport was not expected before May, just weeks before the Olympics open on July 24.

The doping scandal has brought fierce criticism of the Russian federation from several prominent athletes, including the country’s three-time high-jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene.

Lasitskene has been a vocal critic of Russian sporting authorities and has already said that she would quit Russia and train elsewhere to not miss the Tokyo Olympics.