More events postponed, moved due to virus

AP and AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland, and BEIJING

Amid growing concern about the spread of a new virus in China, international sports in the country have been postponed and Olympic qualifying tournaments have been taken elsewhere.

The World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing were on Wednesday postponed by a year, while the International Ski Federation (FIS) canceled the first Alpine Ski World Cup races scheduled for the mountain venue where the sport is to be held during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

World Athletics said that the indoor worlds would now be held in March next year instead of March 13-15 this year.

“We know that China is doing all it can to contain the new coronavirus and we support them in all their efforts, but it is necessary to provide our athletes, member federations and partners with a clear way forward in what is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances,” World Athletics said in a statement.

Nanjing is about 530km from Wuhan, where the virus emerged.

In Alpine skiing, a men’s downhill had been scheduled for Feb. 15 in Yanqing to start a two-race weekend.

“Due to the outbreak and continuing spread of the novel coronavirus, FIS, the Chinese Ski Association and its Yanqing local organizing committee have jointly decided to cancel,” FIS said in a statement.

The federation said that it would advise if the downhill and super-G races would also be rescheduled.

That followed a decision by the International Hockey Federation to postpone Pro League games in China.

Earlier this month, the International Tennis Federation moved a Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event next week from Dongguan, China, to Kazakhstan.

Qualifying tournaments for the Tokyo Olympics in soccer, basketball and boxing scheduled for next month have been moved outside of the country.

The biggest upcoming event in China is a Formula One race in Shanghai on April 19, which draws large crowds for the race, as well as for practice and qualifying.

Olympic qualifying events have also been affected in the past few days. Women’s soccer and women’s basketball games were moved to Australia and Serbia respectively.

The soccer games had already previously been moved from Wuhan to Nanjing. China’s women’s soccer team has been quarantined in a Brisbane hotel.

Boxing tournaments for the Asia and Oceania regions are to be held in Jordan in March.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday acknowledged her concern about the virus when speaking to the heads of 62 municipalities.

“With only 177 days to go and our preparations accelerating, we must firmly tackle the new coronavirus to contain it, or we are going to regret it,” Koike said. “I will do the utmost to contain this new problem as we cooperate closely with all of you.”

Tokyo Olympic organizers on Wednesday issued a generic statement and offered no details.

“Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of our plans to host a safe and secure Games,” the statement said.

Organizers would “carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and we will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organizations,” it added.

Future sports events in China also include the Volvo China Open golf tournament, part of the European Tour, on April 23-26 in Shenzhen.

Separately yesterday, China announced the suspension of all domestic soccer and postponed indefinitely the top-flight Chinese Super League season in response to the 2019-nCoV outbreak.