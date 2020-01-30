Egypt’s Trezeguet leads Aston Villa to EFL Cup final

AFP, BIRMINGHAM, England

Trezeguet on Tuesday struck deep into stoppage time to send Aston Villa into their first EFL Cup final for a decade with a 2-1 win over Leicester City to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Matt Targett’s early opener put Villa in front, but Leicester enjoyed the majority of the chances and finally found a way past Orjan Nyland when Kelechi Iheanacho leveled 18 minutes from time.

However, Villa snatched the victory and a trip to Wembley on March 1 to face Manchester City or Manchester United when Trezeguet connected perfectly with fellow Egyptian Ahmed Elmohamady’s cross three minutes into stoppage-time.

“It was emotional for everyone when that goal went in,” said Villa boss Dean Smith, a life-long fan of the club. “Taking this club to Wembley, I will be a very proud man.”

The defeat ended Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers’ unbeaten run in 31 straight domestic cup ties.

“I thought we were excellent in the game. We played with a nice control and composure, but their goalkeeper has made some outstanding saves,” Rodgers said. “I’m gutted for my players because we put so much into the game. I thought at the end there was only one team was going to win it, but we switch off at the last minute.”

The visitors started with top scorer Jamie Vardy on the bench, as he was eased back into action after a glute injury, but the Foxes still blasted out of the traps.

Iheanacho was denied in the first of a string of big saves by Nyland in the Villa goal inside the first three minutes.

James Maddison then had a hat-trick of efforts, two of which brought saves from Nyland.

However, it was Villa who struck first when the impressive Jack Grealish teed up Targett to fire across Kasper Schmeichel after 12 minutes.

Nyland might not even have played if Villa’s new No. 1 Pepe Reina had been fit, but the Norwegian was inspired, as he then produced his best save of the night to turn Youri Tielemans’ piledriver onto the bar.

“He [Reina] wasn’t fit, so I didn’t have to make that decision,” Smith said regarding who would have played. “I knew the quality Orjan has got.”

Maddison was furious that he was not awarded a penalty moments later when he saw another effort repelled by the arm of Marvelous Nakamba.

Mbwana Samatta was making his Villa debut after an ￡8.5 million (US$11.06 million) switch from KRC Genk, but his first experience at Villa Park is not one that the Tanzanian will remember fondly, as he somehow failed to turn home another brilliant Grealish delivery early in the second half.

That could have proved the knockout blow for Leicester, but they were instead very much back in the tie when an explosive burst from Harvey Barnes teed up Iheanacho to finish.

Just when both sides seemed to be preparing for extra-time, an Elmohamady cross was volleyed into the bottom corner by his compatriot.

Trezeguet had to be hauled from the field by Villa security personnel after he was mobbed in a pitch invasion following the final whistle, as home fans celebrated a famous win wildly after having spent the past three seasons in the EFL Championship.

“I love a trip to Wembley. We’re looking forward to it,” said Grealish, who has been instrumental to Villa’s improved form over the past few weeks. “It shows what character we’ve got in the team. We were in a sticky patch before Christmas — we couldn’t string four passes together, never mind win a game, but we have started the new year in great form.”