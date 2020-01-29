Hughes seals shootout win; Devils defeat Senators 4-3

AP, OTTAWA

Jack Hughes on Monday helped bail out the New Jersey Devils after they gave up a lead in the third period. Kyle Palmieri tied it late in the third period, while Nikita Gusev and Hughes scored in the shootout to lift the Devils to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Hughes, who sealed the win in the second round of the shootout, also scored the overtime winner when the teams met in Ottawa on Dec. 29.

“It was exciting to help the team win,” Hughes said. “That’s a good comeback win for us — and not just take one point, but take two... It was important for us to come back and get that win.”

Damon Severson and Kevin Rooney also scored in regulation for the Devils, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, making his first start since Jan. 9, stopped 35 shots.

“I thought in general that it was a really good effort,” Devils interim coach Alain Nasreddine said. “Obviously not exactly how we drew it up at the end, but we’ve talked about resiliency now for a while. At 3-2, it wasn’t a good way to go down, but the guys found a way and tied it up, and found a way to get two points in the end. It was a great effort.”

The Senators’ Tyler Ennis, Vladislav Namestnikov and Chris Tierney scored for Ottawa. Goalie Marcus Hogberg had 50 saves through overtime, but gave up two goals on two shots in the tiebreaker.

The Senators trailed 2-1 heading into the third period before scoring two short-handed goals in a span of 35 seconds to take the lead: Namestnikov tied it 2-2 with a quick wrist shot at 9 minutes, 6 seconds before Tierney made it 3-2.

“When we took the lead, we had a lot of momentum, especially with two short-handed goals,” Tierney said. “It’s tough to give up one late there, but you’ve got to find a way to get the extra point sometimes.”

The Devils’ Palmieri tied it again with 3:21 left. Jesper Bratt was able to grab a loose puck in the crease and got it to Palmieri, who quickly put it past Hogberg.

“I wish I could have held on to the puck on the third one,” Hogberg said. “We battled hard out there and I like how we played.”

The Devils had good opportunities in overtime, but Hogberg stopped all four shots. The Senators’ rookie goalie has been outstanding of late, but has just two wins to his credit.

“It’s tough, because it seems so many times he stands on his head and we can’t get him that extra point,” Tierney said. “It feels like he’s giving us a chance to win every night and we’re just not picking up a couple extra points. Hopefully he can keep playing that way and we can find ways to win.”

The game — between the 28th and 29th-placed teams — did not lack intensity as the Senators’ Brady Tkachuk and the Devils’ P.K. Subban went at it. The two got under each other’s skin early in the first period and finally dropped the gloves early in the second. The two continued to rile one another in the penalty box.

New Jersey opened the scoring at 8:23 of the first period with a power-play goal that Hogberg misplayed. Severson’s point shot rang off the post and hit Hogberg’s skate, and he inadvertently pushed it across the goal line.

The Senators’ tied it with 1:18 left in the period, as Tkachuk redirected a point shot to Ennis, who beat Blackwood with a quick shot.

“We worked in spurts,” Senators coach D. J. Smith said. “I don’t think we had enough guys play their best game.”