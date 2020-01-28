Tributes to Bryant at Pro Bowl as AFC defeat NFC

AP, ORLANDO, Florida

Green Bay linebacker Za’Darius Smith hastily organized an homage to Kobe Bryant minutes before the Pro Bowl.

Smith and his National Football Conference (NFC) teammates learned about Bryant’s death while they were in the locker room getting ready for the NFL’s All-Star Game on Sunday.

Smith suggested the best way to pay tribute the late NBA great was to mimic his fadeaway jumper after big plays. So they did — repeatedly.

It was one of several ways NFL players remembered Bryant during the event, which the American Football Conference (AFC) won 38-33 for their fourth straight victory.

“I don’t even want to talk about it anymore,” Smith said in the locker room hours later. “I don’t want to get emotional.”

Detroit cornerback Darius Slay did not duck his feelings.

Slay grew up idolizing Bryant so much that he had a custom Lakers hoodie made to warm up in before NFL games. Slay also got to meet Bryant a few years back.

“It’s heart-wrecking,” Slay said with tears in his eyes. “There’s not any words you can say. I’m in shock. I just imagine him growing old, being part-owner of the Lakers and having a future son I could cheer for next. It’s just shocking. Me saying the words: ‘Kobe’s gone,’ that’s just crazy.”

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday near Calabasas, California, and the news spread shortly before the game. It put a damper on the NFL game held on the other side of the US.

Players checked smartphones on the sidelines for updates.

“It shocked the whole locker room,” Philadelphia defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “Nobody thought it was true, but it was. It’s a sad day for sports.”

Smith, Slay and Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett got together following a second-quarter sack and delivered their first “Kobe J.”

Even more NFC teammates performed the routine following a fumble in the third quarter.

Green Bay receiver Davonte Adams pointed to the sky and flashed the No. 24 on his fingers as an ode to Bryant’s shirt number after a touchdown catch in the third.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson led a prayer for Bryant and his family before the game.

Aside from the Bryant tributes, the NFL All-Star Game went as expected. There were big plays everywhere and few tackles anywhere. The teams combined for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston’s Deshaun Watson threw for 148 yards, with a touchdown and a pick.