Josip Ilicic scores hat-trick as Atalanta trounce Torino

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Josip Ilicic on Saturday scored a hat-trick, including a sensational strike from the halfway-line, as Atalanta BC crushed Torino 7-0 in Serie A, inflicting the worst home defeat ever on their northern rivals, who finished the match with nine men.

The Slovenian forward opened the scoring on 17 minutes, adding two more in quick-fire succession eight minutes after halftime.

Substitute Luis Muriel also bagged a late brace to add to first-half goals by Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata.

The hosts played the final quarter of an hour a man down after Armando Izzo was sent off, with Sasa Lukic joining him with just a minute to go.

Torino coach Walter Mazzarri slammed an “indefensible performance.”

“All we can do is apologize,” he said. “In so many years of my career I had never had such a game.”

However, the embattled Torino coach ruled out resigning.

“Resignation? No, in difficulties I never leave,” he said.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta hit back after the previous weekend’s shock defeat to lowly SPAL, following a draw against Inter. They joined AS Roma in fourth place on 38 points.

“Ilicic is decisive, not only in the penalty area, he is a continuous creator,” Gasperini said. “Most of our attacking game is built around him.”

In-form Ilicic pounced on an early error from Torino defender Diego Laxalt, with Gosens volleying in the second just before the half-hour mark.

Atalanta were awarded a penalty after Lukic fouled Ilicic, with Zapata stepping up to slot in from the spot for his first goal after returning from a three-month injury layoff.

Ilicic got his second in sensational style after 53 minutes when he spotted Sirigu off his line and sent a free-kick sailing from just inside the halfway-line over the head of the Torino goalkeeper.

He then picked up a Zapata cross a minute later to complete his hat-trick with his 13th goal this season.

Torino were in disarray after Izzo was sent off for a second yellow card.

Muriel came on with seven minutes to go and slotted in a penalty awarded for a Soualiho Meite foul on Rafael Toloi. The Colombian added a second just two minutes later.

Lukic was then sent off to compound Torino’s woes.

In Tuscany, goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski saved a penalty and pulled off other key saves to rescue a point for ACF Fiorentina in a goalless draw against struggling Genoa.

In the Emilia-Romagna derby, Bologna came from behind to beat SPAL 3-1 for their first win in a month. They are four points adrift of AC Milan in the final UEFA Europa League berth.