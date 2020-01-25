Flames, Oilers archfoes to team up in All-Star Game

Reuters, ST LOUIS, Missouri

The “Battle of Alberta” seems unlikely to carry over to the NHL All-Star Game today.

Agitating Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk is on the Pacific Division team with forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of archrivals the Edmonton Oilers.

“They are [both] great players,” Tkachuk said. “This isn’t an event to talk about stuff like [the rivalry]. This is an event where the best players in the sport are coming here and playing on the same team, and going out and having some fun, putting on a show for the fans.”

Tkachuk drew the Oilers’ ire with a couple of big hits on Zack Kassian.

When Kassian challenged him to a fight on Jan. 11, Tkachuk declined. Kassian punched away anyway, earning a two-game suspension.

Draisaitl had said he would leave the ice rather than take a shift with Tkachuk in the All-Star Game.

“It’s such a different atmosphere here, you will be able to put it aside,” said Flames defenseman Mark Giordano, another Pacific team member. “We’re all professional, everybody is going to be professional about it.”

Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk grew up in St Louis watching their father, Keith, a two-time All-Star.

They went on to become cornerstone players for the Flames and Ottawa Senators respectively. Now they are back at Enterprise Center to enjoy their first NHL All-Star Weekend.

Brady Tkachuk was a late addition, subbing in for injured Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews. He was planning on coming home anyway to support his brother, but he had to cut short his vacation to play.

“It was pretty surreal to get that call,” Brady Tkachuk said. “I was in the Bahamas yesterday, so it was a little bit different weather, but I’m so happy to be home.”

The Tkachuks’ parents have a treasure trove of photographs of the brothers posing with the NHL’s biggest names.

“It was just awesome, getting pictures and getting to know a bunch of guys, and looking up to some of those guys that were there, [and we] are here now,” Brady Tkachuk said. “It’s unreal that we’re doing it.”

Also enjoying a homecoming is Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.

He was a fan favorite during his tenure with the Blues from 2008-2009 to 2014-2015.

“I got in a little trouble here when I was younger and no one turned their back on me,” Oshie said. “They’ve always been so great to me, and I think that’s why it makes it so special to be back here in St Louis and play in my first All-Star Game here.”

Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet is coaching the Pacific team in place of fired Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant.

Tocchet said that coaching has changed.

“More than ever, your team and the players have to be a partnership,” Tocchet said. “It’s not a dictatorship. More coaches are understanding that now. They have to make sure that they are on the same page as the players, and that the players have a say.”