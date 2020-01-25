India capitalize on poor fielding to win first T20

AFP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Half-centuries from K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer yersterday led India to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening Twenty20 match in Auckland, with the winning runs coming with an over to spare.

Talk of possible travel fatigue after only arriving in New Zealand three days ago did not eventuate as Virat Kohli’s men hauled in New Zealand’s 203-5, with Rahul making 56 and Iyer unbeaten on 58.

New Zealand did not help their chances by bowling 10 wides and missing opportunities due to sloppy fielding.

Kohli won the first play of the day when he called correctly at the toss and elected to bowl.

Half-centuries by Colin Munro (59), Kane Williamson (51) and Ross Taylor (54 not out) paved the way for New Zealand to pass 200, but with Eden Park’s short boundaries — there were 20 sixes in the match — it was not enough against one of the best sides in the world.

When India started their run chase, New Zealand took the bold option of throwing the new ball to spinner Mitchell Santner for the second over and after conceding 12 off his first three deliveries the left-armer claimed the wicket of Rohit Sharma for 7.

However, it was a momentary blip as Kohli joined Rahul to pound the New Zealand attack.

At 59-1 in the sixth over New Zealand butchered a double chance to remove Rahul on 27 when he was slow away for a single. Southee missed the first shy at the stumps and the return throw also missed with Rahul still short of the crease.

Kohli on 33 skied a Blair Tickner delivery in the ninth over which Ish Sodhi had plenty of time to get under, but he missed the ball completely.

When the pair had put on 99 off 50 deliveries New Zealand briefly fought back as the catches stuck.

Tim Southee caught Rahul and Shivam Dube in the deep, and a diving Martin Guptill accounted for Kohli (45) as India slumped from 99-1 to 142-4 in the 14th over.

However, Iyer and Manish Pandey recovered the momentum for the tourists and knocked off the remaining 62 runs needed for victory in 34 balls, with the match finishing on Iyer’s third six.

ZIMBABWE V SRI LANKA

AFP, HARARE

Suranga Lakmal on Thursday took 4-27 to set up Sri Lanka for a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first Test in Harare.

Resuming on 30-0 and needing 157 to make Sri Lanka bat again, Zimbabwe recovered from the loss of three early wickets to Lakmal to reach lunch at 120-3.

The paceman struck again immediately after, removing Brendan Taylor for 38, as Zimbabwe slumped to 170 all out, losing their final seven wickets for 50.

Sri Lanka needed just 14 to win, and openers Oshada Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne knocked off the runs in three overs.

Angelo Mathews was named man of the match for his 200 not out in Sri Lanka’s first innings of 515-9 declared.

“I wanted to go for a biggy,” Mathews said. “It was very slow going and they gave nothing away with their umbrella field. We didn’t want to bat in the fourth innings. There was some variable bounce and turn. We wanted a lead of 160, so I had to make sure we got there.”

“The guys tried their hardest,” Zimbabwe captain Williams said. “There are going to be hurdles that we have to cross as a team.”

The second Test starts in Harare on Monday.